In last two years, the Lisburn firm has more than doubled its staff to over 230, client numbers have increased to 1,400 and turnover is now in excess of £30million

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GCC is a leading business applications solutions (ERP and CRM) and managed IT services provider supporting over 600 clients in complimentary sectors including not for profit, professional services, wholesale, distribution and financial services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition of GCC is the third in 24 months for the Lisburn-based firm and its first since Bowmark Capital invested in the business. Over this time, its headcount has more than doubled to over 230 employees, client numbers have increased to 1,400 and turnover is now in excess of £30 million.

The GCC acquisition also strengthens Xperience’s growing network of offices across the UK including Peterborough, Bury St Edmunds, Glasgow, Lisburn, London

and Gloucester. Following the acquisition, GCC will trade under the Xperience brand.

Iain O’Kane, chief executive officer, Xperience, said: “Xperience is a rapidly growing business with a strong management team, financial track record and a successful history of acquiring high performing businesses. The acquisition of GCC is strategically important as Xperience continues to build out its business application capabilities, enhancing our client proposition and broadening our footprint in the UK.”

Northern Ireland digital solutions specialist Xperience Group has acquired UK business GCC Group Limited (GCC) for an undisclosed sum. Pictured are Iain O’Kane, CEO, Xperience and Chris Harthman, CEO at GCC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad