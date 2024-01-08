Northern Ireland's Xperience acquires GCC for undisclosed sum - its third UK acquisition in 24 months
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland digital solutions specialist Xperience Group has acquired UK business GCC Group Limited (GCC) for an undisclosed sum.
GCC is a leading business applications solutions (ERP and CRM) and managed IT services provider supporting over 600 clients in complimentary sectors including not for profit, professional services, wholesale, distribution and financial services.
The acquisition of GCC is the third in 24 months for the Lisburn-based firm and its first since Bowmark Capital invested in the business. Over this time, its headcount has more than doubled to over 230 employees, client numbers have increased to 1,400 and turnover is now in excess of £30 million.
The GCC acquisition also strengthens Xperience’s growing network of offices across the UK including Peterborough, Bury St Edmunds, Glasgow, Lisburn, London
and Gloucester. Following the acquisition, GCC will trade under the Xperience brand.
Iain O’Kane, chief executive officer, Xperience, said: “Xperience is a rapidly growing business with a strong management team, financial track record and a successful history of acquiring high performing businesses. The acquisition of GCC is strategically important as Xperience continues to build out its business application capabilities, enhancing our client proposition and broadening our footprint in the UK.”
Chris Harthman, chief executive officer at GCC, added: “Over the last 30 years we have built a leading IT Solutions provider. Our ambition has always been to join forces with a company that shared our values and could continue to support our business strategy. As the relationship with Iain and his wider team has developed, it has been clear to me that Xperience represents a great home for GCC, and I am excited about what this transaction will provide to both our valued customers and quality team.”