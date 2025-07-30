Northern Irish frontline workers are UK’s most trusting of AI and automation

Frontline workers in Northern Ireland (NI) trust AI and automation in the workplace more than those in any other UK region, according to new research by workplace improvement platform SafetyCulture.

Three-quarters (75%) of NI workers say they trust new technologies to keep them safe at work, compared to only 33% of workers in Scotland, 30% in Wales and an average of 28% across England.

The positive findings support NI’s strong reputation as a tech hub – ranking second for software investment in the UK, and advertising the highest proportion of tech roles in the UK. In June, plans were announced for a Northern Ireland AI strategy and action plan led by the Executive’s new Office of AI and Digital.

Among the top positive benefits of AI and automation at work, two-thirds of NI workers believe they will improve productivity (65%) and bring a better work-life balance (63%). Half of workers (51%) even think it will help them achieve a promotion or career change.

Rather than feeling scared or anxious about the impacts of AI and automation, NI workers are most likely to say they feel “safe” and “hopeful” about these new technologies in the workplace.

Positivity among frontline workers – such as those in manufacturing, retail and hospitality – will reassure NI businesses looking to accelerate their AI and automation plans, according to SafetyCulture. The global technology company has around 25,000 customers across the UK, including Musgrave, Terex, and Creagh Concrete.

Alex Brooks-Sykes, SafetyCulture’s lead for UK & Ireland, said: “There’s a lot for businesses to feel positive about here.

“Leaders may assume the worst about workers’ attitudes to AI and automation being introduced in the workplace – but our findings show staff are optimistic about the safety and productivity benefits in particular. Businesses that embrace AI can unlock a raft of potential benefits, from improved safety and efficiency to profitability and customer service.”

SafetyCulture’s research also found that 84% of NI frontline workers trust management to make the right choices on AI and automation at work, and three-in-four (73%) say their employer has been open about plans to adopt AI.