'Nothing moves without trucks': Hauliers' body praises freeze on fuel duty in Autumn Budget

​A spokesman for the Province’s hauliers has praised the government’s decision not to hike fuel prices.

A 5p cut in duty on petrol and diesel, which had originally been brought in by the Tory government, had been due to end in April 2025, but the chancellor has now announced it will be kept in place for another year.

John Martin, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Road Haulage Association (which as about 260 members in the Province) said the news is "extremely welcome".

"We're pleased to see the chancellor has recognised the need to not raise fuel duty for at least 12 months.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday October 30, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Budget. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

"It's something we've been lobbying for.

"Members' margins are very, very tight. The typical haulage operator works on margins of one to two percent, so any rise in fuel duty has a significant impact on them.

"Obviously, they would've had to increase rates.

"And once a haulage operator increases rates, it has an impact on the economy as a whole – including consumers.

"Hopefully on the next occasion they're looking at the budget, we can convince them that they should retain the cap on it.

"Salaries have been increasing, the price of trucks has increased significantly over this last three to four years.

"Your typical truck nowadays does about nine to 10 miles to the gallon, so if you're doing long-haul work the price of fuel is a significant aspect of the running costs of a vehicle.