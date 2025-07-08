Pictured at the nova launch are Jenna Stevenson, LeeAnne Chambers and Poppy Newell

nova, a dynamic new business and marketing consultancy designed to help brands grow with clarity, connection, and credibility, has officially launched following a successful event at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle.

Led by managing director Jenna Stevenson and director Robert McConnell, and supported by a highly experienced and passionate team, nova provides tailored mentoring, marketing, and training services, equipping businesses with the right tools to grow. There is no one-size-fits-all approach at nova: every strategy is designed to meet the unique needs and ambitions of each business.

Speaking at the launch, Jenna Stevenson said: “At nova, we understand that navigating business growth, whether you’re scaling, pivoting or just starting out, requires more than ambition. It demands the right insights, strategies, and partnerships. We are here to give businesses the confidence and clarity they need to move forward and truly shine.”

One standout message from the launch came from guest speaker, Alan Lowry, CEO of Environmental Street Furniture, who said: "You don’t need to know everything, what matters is partnering with the right people.”

It’s a sentiment at the heart of nova’s approach.

The event also welcomed guest speaker Deborah Boden from local mental health charity MyMy, nova’s official charity partner, who highlighted the vital work MyMy is doing in supporting mental wellbeing in the business community and beyond.

Through a proven framework built around clarity of vision, authentic audience connection, and brand credibility, nova delivers tailored marketing strategies that make a tangible impact for its clients. The consultancy is positioned to support a wide range of businesses, whether they are established brands looking to evolve or new ventures ready to make their mark.