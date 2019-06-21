Novosco expansion at Titanic Quarter for growing team

IT infrastructure company Novosco is expanding its Belfast office space by 50 per cent with its workforce increasing towards 300.

The fast-growing business, which won a £107m contract with a major health trust last year, has acquired an additional 5,000 sq ft of space in the Concourse 3 building at Catalyst, in Titanic Quarter, to house the additional team members.

Founded by Patrick McAliskey and John Lennon, Novosco is one of Northern Ireland’s “standout indigenous IT success stories”.

It won Best Large Tech Company at the recent Digital DNA Awards in a category that included Kainos and Allstate.

Its client base includes many of Northern Ireland’s top 100 companies, the island of Ireland’s largest universities, several large health trusts and housing associations in England, two Premier League football clubs, and a wide range of other blue-chip customers.

The new office space is on the floor below its existing 11,000 sq ft, “world-class” facility. It will provide a base for the team working on the major new contract with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust.

The new space has been fitted out to the same standard as Novosco’s existing office, and includes a high calibre café environment, views over Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and modern communal areas.

Novosco Managing Director, Patrick McAliskey, said: “Our biggest focus is on providing a fantastic environment for our team to thrive in, and we have worked hard to ensure that our new office space achieves this. Increasing our footprint in Belfast is another important landmark in Novosco’s growth and will enable us to continue to expand our team, adding significant value to the local economy.”