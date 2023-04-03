The eighth edition of the Belfast Chamber Business Awards will take place on Friday, October 20 with a celebration about all that is best about Belfast business in Titanic Belfast.

With 22 competitive categories ranging from Business Innovation and Best New Business to and Best Company to Work For and the Diversity and Inclusion Award, the prestigious event will showcase Belfast’s business success stories.

Commenting at the launch of the Awards in PwC’s Merchant Square, Belfast Chamber president Alana Coyle, said: “Belfast Camber is pleased to be able to launch our 2023 Belfast Chamber Business Awards, sponsored by Bank of Ireland. Now in their eighth year, our awards have become the benchmark of success in our city’s business community. Across 22 different categories, the 2023 Belfast Chamber Business Awards will be, quite simply, a celebration of the best in Belfast business.

“Belfast has much to be proud of. Entrepreneurs are starting new businesses all the time. Companies are adapting, innovating and creating new products and services. Firms are exploring and entering new markets around the world. Our city’s business community has always punched well above its weight and our 2023 Business Awards are all about congratulating our business leaders and their brilliant companies and rightly rewarding them on their success.

“I want to encourage businesses across Belfast to enter our Awards. It is free and easy to enter. Just go to our website – www.belfastchamber.com – and answer four short and simple questions to take part. Our independent judging process means that the lucky winners of our Awards will have the satisfaction of knowing that are genuinely the best in Belfast. We are really looking forward to our Gala Awards event on Friday, October 20 in Titanic Belfast when we will join together again to say well done to our city’s brilliant businesses.”

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast business banking at Bank of Ireland UK, said: “Bank of Ireland UK are proud to sponsor the Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2023, continuing our partnership for the eighth consecutive year.

“We have been faced with many challenges over the last 12 months, as individuals, as businesses and as a city. But throughout, we have witnessed how Belfast and its business community have adapted, demonstrated their resilience and found new ways to thrive.

“From a financial services perspective we continue to partner with our customers, helping them to invest in new assets and acquisitions, and increasing working capital facilities to help with rising costs as we help them achieve their growth ambitions.

The Belfast Chamber Business Awards recognise and champion the hard work, resilience and creativity of Belfast businesses. Belfast has a central role to play in the growth of the wider Northern Ireland economy, and Bank of Ireland are proud to continue to support the Belfast Chamber Business Awards and celebrate the ambitions and achievements of our business community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage Belfast businesses across all sectors to enter. Take advantage of this valuable opportunity to showcase you and your team’s creativity, achievements and ambition.”

Entry deadline is midnight, September 8 2023.

Belfast Chamber has officially launched its 2023 Business Awards which are, once again, proudly supported by Bank of Ireland. Pictured are Clodagh Rice, BBC NI business correspondent and awards launch host, Alana Coyle, president of Belfast Chamber and Paul McClurg, head of business banking Belfast at Bank of Ireland

