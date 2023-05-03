Now Samaritans has launched a new service to help businesses in Northern Ireland create working environments that promote mental wellbeing.

The charity is bringing their insights and strategies into offices, shop floors and boardrooms through specialist mental health awareness in the workplace training.

Mental health issues are often hidden at work. Managers and staff may be unaware what the colleague at the next desk or the other end of a Zoom call is going through and their need for understanding and support. Yet poor mental health can affect us all at any stage in our careers and workplace culture has an impact.

The costs to business are steep: low employee productivity, absenteeism, high turnover, lost potential.

Alan Heron, Samaritans regional director for Northern Ireland, said: “As social isolation and remote working become the new normal post-Covid and with more uncertainty on the way, the toll on our mental health gets heavier.”

The issue is particularly acute in Northern Ireland, which has the UK’s highest rates of poor mental health. One in five adults here have experienced a mental health problem; 25% above England.

Addressing workplace wellbeing is a growing priority for organisations. Many companies are reaping real benefits from putting people first.

Brendan Kearney, regional chair, FSB Northern Ireland, explained: “Employers do recognise the challenge and appreciate that staff are our most valuable asset. We are becoming more aware that, by investing in mental health awareness, we can increase productivity.”

For individual businesses, finding the best strategy can be complicated. Usually initiatives to address mental health in and out of the workplace involve turning to other people and support systems. This may not suit where in-person contact isn’t feasible.

Samaritans has the experience and expertise to tailor mental health training to fit different ways of working.

Alan continued: “We’ve seen how, while presenting some difficulties for staff, the shift in working behaviours towards hybrid and remote working, flexible schedules and hot desking, can actually create opportunities for employers to establish an effective workplace mental health programme.

“Uniquely, our Mental Health Awareness in the Workplace Training is delivered by our skilled volunteers; dedicated experts rigorously trained to deal with people in distress. This is an established, proven model provided by a trusted organisation, where we put our direct experience

into practice.”

The course covers everything businesses need to know about supporting people at work. Employers acquire the skills to engage with employees on a deeper, more productive level.

Managers and supervisors are guided to feel confident and competent in spotting the signs and having conversations with staff about sensitive issues. Early detection and intervention will help foster positive mental health.

Pictured are Samaritan Volunteers Alan Heron and Edelle McMahon with Brendan Kearney, chairman of FSB Northern Ireland

Employees will also be motivated to participate, once they see the need to improve their skills when it comes to better managing or interacting with colleagues.

Alan added: “The aim is to de-mystify mental health and remove stigma in the workplace. This brings benefits outside work too. The advantages to business are immense. A more open, inclusive and resilient workplace culture is created. Employee morale, motivation and productivity rise short-term and long-term, for a more sustainable performance. Better health will also help reduce absenteeism, long term absence and unnecessary turnover.”

“When you build a company culture centred on wellbeing and preventative, proactive care, it can improve staff resilience and retention. Creating that open, supportive culture also highlights the integrity of your organisation,” Brendan Kearney concluded. “What’s good for your people is good for business.”

