More than 1,000 SMEs in Northern Ireland sold goods through Amazon in 2021, an increase of 16% on the previous year, according to new figures.

The recent UK SME Impact Report published by Amazon also reveal that Belfast SMEs selling on Amazon recorded an average revenue of more than £180,000 in 2021 - one of the highest totals in the UK.

The most popular product categories sold by Belfast SMEs on Amazon in 2021 were: DIY, homeware, automotive, furniture and beauty.

Highlighting the positive impact on the local economy, Jim Press, senior operations manager at Amazon in Belfast, explained: “Some of the most innovative and inventive SMEs in the UK are based in Northern Ireland and we are pleased to support their continued growth through our Amazon Seller programmes.

“It’s great to play a part in helping SMEs reach more customers, sell more products and ultimately generate a positive impact on the local economy.”

The Amazon UK SME Impact Report also reveals how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) selling on Amazon have created 250,000 jobs across the UK to date. Many small business owners have been able to adapt to recent challenges and thrive online for the first time. Over 15,000 UK SMEs selling on Amazon surpassed £100,000 in sales last year, and over 700 reached sales of £1 million or more for the first time.

