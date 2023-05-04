Organics recycling company Natural World Products (NWP) is partnering with local councils in a scheme that will provide householders across Northern Ireland with free compost to mark International Compost Awareness Week taking place from May 7 to 13.

The scheme, in partnership with Councils within the arc21 region, will enable ratepayers to collect bags of free compost from designated collection points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participating council areas include Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Belfast City Council, Ards and North Down Borough Council, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

To mark International Compost Awareness Week, which is taking place from May 7 to 13, leading organics recycling company Natural World Products is partnering with local councils to offer householders free compost. Sharon McMaster, community outreach manager at NWP, is pictured with the compost that is made using discarded household organics from homes across Northern Ireland, a real demonstration of the impact of effective recycling. The scheme will enable ratepayers to collect bags of free compost from designated collection points across councils in the arc21 area

NWP produces the peat-free compost by recycling household food and garden waste received by local authorities across Northern Ireland.

Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager at NWP, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with arc21 on this initiative to provide compost to householders across its six partner councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The compost is made using discarded household organics from homes across each of the council areas, a real demonstration of the impact of effective recycling.

“By applying compost in our gardens, allotments and green spaces, we are returning organic matter to the earth, greatly improving soil health and fighting climate change by locking up carbon.

“That’s not to mention the incredible positive impact associated with gardening itself, such as boosting mental wellbeing, social inclusion and improving bio-diversity.”

Tim Walker, acting chief executive at arc21, added: "We are thrilled to be working with NWP to provide this fantastic opportunity for householders to get involved not just in gardening, but in a project that is a tangible benefit of home recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The process is an essential part of reducing our environmental impact, and we believe that this initiative will encourage more people to get involved and understand the advantages.”