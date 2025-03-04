Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel celebrates double win in London

Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned independent travel agency group, Oasis Travel, is celebrating a prestigious double victory at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2025, held on Friday, February 28 at Raffles London at The OWO.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s luxury brand, The Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel, was named Travel Retail Business of the Year, an award sponsored by Luxury Group Marriott International, recognising its excellence in curating bespoke, high-end experiences for clients.

Adding to the celebration, Julie-Anne Vaughan, Manager of the Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel, was awarded Travel Designer of the Year, recognising her exceptional expertise, dedication and personalised approach to crafting unforgettable journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director Scott McCabe commented on the achievement, saying: "These awards are a true reflection of our team’s dedication, expertise, and passion for delivering outstanding travel experiences. We are immensely proud of the Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel team and thrilled for Julie-Anne, whose well deserved recognition highlights her exceptional commitment to our clients. We are also incredibly grateful to our customers for their continued trust and support."