Objections raised to plans for an illuminated sign overlooking historic Co Down graveyard

The Carnbrooke Meats outlet is adjacent to Dromore Cathedral

Objections have been raised to a planning application for an extension to a food business which includes an illuminated sign overlooking a graveyard.

Carnbrooke Meats Ltd have been granted permission to extend and alter their food retail unit at 43 Church Street, Dromore, Co Down.

But objections have been raised in relation to plans for a large illuminated sign overlooking the adjacent graveyard of Dromore Cathedral – those plans are part of a separate planning application which is currently being processed.

The Historic Environment Division (HED) of the Department for Communities has expressed its opposition to the illuminated signage overlooking the graveyard.

“HED Historic Buildings (HED:HB) considers this proposal in its current form fails to satisfy [relevant criteria],” they state.