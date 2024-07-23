Objections raised to plans for an illuminated sign overlooking historic Co Down graveyard
Carnbrooke Meats Ltd have been granted permission to extend and alter their food retail unit at 43 Church Street, Dromore, Co Down.
But objections have been raised in relation to plans for a large illuminated sign overlooking the adjacent graveyard of Dromore Cathedral – those plans are part of a separate planning application which is currently being processed.
The Historic Environment Division (HED) of the Department for Communities has expressed its opposition to the illuminated signage overlooking the graveyard.
“HED Historic Buildings (HED:HB) considers this proposal in its current form fails to satisfy [relevant criteria],” they state.
“We would request an amended proposal of non-illuminated signage on the side elevation and black canopies.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.