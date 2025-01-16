O’Dowd discusses importance of connectivity with Derry Chamber

By David Rankin
Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has discussed the importance of connectivity at a fireside chat event organised by Derry Chamber of Commerce.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Good connectivity is an important element for economic investment, regeneration, tourism and culture.

"I have shown my commitment to Derry’s development by my support for City of Derry Airport and to the strengthening of rail connections by my investment into the Derry to Coleraine line, and publication of the All-island Rail Review.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am supportive of the Derry and Strabane Council City Deal which will be seen in the development of the riverfront to provide substantial public transport, walking and cycling improvements.

Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd is pictured with, frrom left, Derry Chamber members Anna Doherty (CEO), Andrew Fleming (president) and Steven Lindsay (vice-president)Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd is pictured with, frrom left, Derry Chamber members Anna Doherty (CEO), Andrew Fleming (president) and Steven Lindsay (vice-president)
Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd is pictured with, frrom left, Derry Chamber members Anna Doherty (CEO), Andrew Fleming (president) and Steven Lindsay (vice-president)

"That support also extends to Strabane where my Department is responsible for the delivery of the town centre pedestrian and cycle bridge to maximise the benefits of the Strabane Regeneration project.”

The minister added: “My focus is on addressing regional imbalance and ensuring that infrastructure creates the foundations for better communities and better connections.

"I am confident that the projects and plans in place, will transform our social and economic geography.

"They will deliver on greater accessibility, improved safety and will promote balance and inclusion across the region.”

Related topics:John O'DowdDerryColeraineStrabane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice