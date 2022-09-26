OFTEC’s top tips to save money on heating
Vulnerable households in Northern Ireland face stark choices amid energy crisis
Spiralling energy costs in Northern Ireland are leaving vulnerable families with the very stark choice of heating or eating this winter.
There was some good news last week with confirmation of energy bills being capped from November (backdated to October) and home heating oil customers receiving a one-off payment of £100.
This would of course be welcome news for households and smaller businesses. However, the energy crisis is just one area of concern as the cost of living continues to cause real hardship for some families.
OFTEC, the trade association for the liquid fuel industry, is offering Northern Ireland households advice on how to save money when it comes to their heating as we move into the colder months.
Here are a few top tips:
Only heat the rooms you are using. Turn down individual radiators in rooms you are not using to save money. If you have thermostatic radiator valves these can be lowered to number one for low background heating. Also, in the rooms you use regularly, ensure radiators are not blocked with furniture as this reduces their effectiveness. The temperature in hallways and bedrooms should be cooler, ideally between 15 – 18 °C for persons in good health.Turn the thermostat down by one degree. You can reduce your heating bill by up to 10% by lowering your room temperature by just one degree.Set the thermostat to the right temperature: In an attempt to get warm in a hurry, it can be tempting to turn the thermostat to a high setting. However, the house will warm at the same speed, regardless of what the temperature it is set to. You are best off keeping the thermostat to the temperature you want the room to be, rather than overheating and wasting energy.Energy Efficiency Upgrade: Check with your local council if you qualify for the Affordable Warmth Scheme that aims to assist those in fuel poverty with boiler replacements/upgrades and insulation measures. In addition, you can review the many grants that are available for energy upgrades as part of the NI Sustainable Energy Programme – this info can be found on the Utility Regulator’ website. Any energy efficiency improvement will reduce heat loss and save you money.Speak with your energy provider. Always speak with your distributor and agree a payment plan for your energy needs.
Highlighting the importance of keeping warm throughout the winter months, OFTEC manager, David Blevings, said: “No one should have to decide between eating or staying warm, but that is the reality that many are now having to choose between.
“We recognise these tips are not a solution to the problem, but at a time when some people are really struggling, they can help households achieve savings on their bill and at the minute every little helps.
“We would urge local Government to act swiftly and ensure this support is administered as a matter of urgency so the most vulnerable in our society can be afforded some measure of help.”