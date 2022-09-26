Only heat the rooms you are using. Turn down individual radiators in rooms you are not using to save money. If you have thermostatic radiator valves these can be lowered to number one for low background heating. Also, in the rooms you use regularly, ensure radiators are not blocked with furniture as this reduces their effectiveness. The temperature in hallways and bedrooms should be cooler, ideally between 15 – 18 °C for persons in good health.Turn the thermostat down by one degree. You can reduce your heating bill by up to 10% by lowering your room temperature by just one degree.Set the thermostat to the right temperature: In an attempt to get warm in a hurry, it can be tempting to turn the thermostat to a high setting. However, the house will warm at the same speed, regardless of what the temperature it is set to. You are best off keeping the thermostat to the temperature you want the room to be, rather than overheating and wasting energy.Energy Efficiency Upgrade: Check with your local council if you qualify for the Affordable Warmth Scheme that aims to assist those in fuel poverty with boiler replacements/upgrades and insulation measures. In addition, you can review the many grants that are available for energy upgrades as part of the NI Sustainable Energy Programme – this info can be found on the Utility Regulator’ website. Any energy efficiency improvement will reduce heat loss and save you money.Speak with your energy provider. Always speak with your distributor and agree a payment plan for your energy needs.