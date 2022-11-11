Recently Roisin Gilheaney, daughter of Michael Gilheaney who opened the store in 1965, cut the ribbon marking the official opening of the store, during a fun day for the local community which was organised by the team at ViVO Derry Road.

Shoppers enjoyed exciting giveaways, face painters, scrumptious treats from Chez Manu Crepe Van and delicious scones and traybakes from local Omagh company, Baked with Love by Vicky. There was even a special guest appearance from Skye and Marshall from Paw Patrol.

The refurbishment to the long-standing community store is the result of a £60,000 investment, bringing everything shoppers need under one roof.

The new look store will improve shoppers’ experience with a host of new services and products to enjoy, including an expansive fresh range and the popular Barista Bar coffee machine with its signature americano, flat white, cappuccino and latte offering, alongside hot chocolate and seasonal favourites.

Shoppers can select from an extensive range of Meal Inspirations and bakery products from local suppliers such as The Meat Joint and Mullaghmore bakery, as well as a range of food to go sandwiches and snacks for customers on the move. The revamped store will also provide a series of essential services from household fuels, PayPoint, a free ATM, Collect + and The National Lottery coming to the store at the end of this month.

The store’s team are welcoming shoppers with an exciting competition to be in with the chance to win a TV by spending £10 in store. The store also held a special 89p opening sale on selected everyday essentials and locally produced favourites.

Trudy McCrea, store manager, said: “We want to thank everyone for coming down and helping us officially open the store. The day was a great success and was enjoyed by so many families and regular customers from the community, as well as by our team here in the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted with the refurbishment and are looking forward to being able to provide better services and products to our local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great turn-out on Omagh's Derry Road witness Roisin Gilheany and Trudy McCrea cut the ribbon to declare Vivo Essentials officially open. Pictured are Roisin Gilheaney and owner, Trudy McCrea, with staff and shoppers enjoying the official opening of the store