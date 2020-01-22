Omagh firm, Naturelle to grow with 50 new jobs

Omagh based manufacturer, Naturelle Consumer Products Ltd is creating 50 new jobs and expanding its manufacturing facility in a £4million investment to grow exports.

Naturelle is a leading manufacturer of disposable contamination control, infection control and hygiene products, for the medical, pharmaceutical, industrial and retail markets.

Announcing the expansion, Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland said: “Global healthcare spend is increasing due to major global challenges including the ageing population. This in turn is driving the industry to invent new ways to better treat and manage patients.

“In recognition of this, over the last 25 years Naturelle has grown into a globally innovative company with its pioneering products now distributed in over 100 countries and across 14,000 European retail outlets.

“This £4million investment will see it build on this and nearly double its workforce in the Fermanagh & Omagh District Council area. Once in place, the 50 new roles will generate over £1.2 million of additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy.”

Naturelle currently employs 60 staff at its Omagh premises. Along with expert business advice, Invest NI has offered the company £435,000 of support towards the 50 new jobs, purchasing of equipment and support to extend its factory and onsite analytical laboratory.

Gabriel Bradley, Managing Director of Naturelle said: “2019 was a significant year for our business, securing new contracts in Norway and Canada. To deliver these and meet the projected increased demand from our existing customers worldwide, we believe now is the right time for us to expand our manufacturing capability and increase our workforce.

“We are delighted with the invaluable support we have received from Invest NI over the years which has included support for our R&D activities, export support to break into new markets and now assistance to expand our workforce and factory.

“This new investment represents our ongoing commitment to the local Omagh area and to continuing innovation which is ensuring we stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly fast paced global industry.”

Invest NI’s R&D support is part funded by ERDF under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.