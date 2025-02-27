Food on-the-go retailer, Greggs, has announced plans to open a new shop at The Junction Retail and Leisure park, which is witnessing record high footfall and sales

Joining a strong roster of food and beverage tenants, food on-the-go retailer, Greggs, has announced plans to open a new shop at The Junction Retail and Leisure park in Antrim.

With over 2,600 outlets across the UK, the popular brand will take a 2,000 sq ft store at the scheme, creating employment opportunities in the local area. The new store will offer a range of iconic savouries, hot drinks, and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.

Gillian Long, retail operations director at Greggs, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers alike to our brand-new shop. We’re delighted to be bringing jobs to the Antrim area, and being able to provide customers of The Junction with the opportunity to experience their Greggs favourites.”

With more new tenants set to join the scheme later in 2025, including the UK’s largest gym operator Pure Gym, The Junction continues to hold steady against the nationwide downturn in footfall, recording a 16% increase in footfall and 13% increase in sales against 2023.

Existing tenants continue to thrive at The Junction, with Mountain Warehouse and Asics both recording 2024 as their best year yet. The scheme’s Poundland was also recently named the best in Ireland, with 33 stores in Northern Ireland alone.

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property, explained: “It’s fantastic to see how well the scheme is performing and welcoming household names such as Greggs to the scheme stands true to the strong customer demographics we have built since acquiring the scheme in 2016, providing retailers with the confidence to invest.”

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, added: “We are extremely encouraged by the high performing tenants and steady stream of retailer interest at The Junction in recent times.

“Our stores have been recording excellent sales figures, not only did The Junction end 2024 with an impressive increase in sales, but we have kicked off 2025 with a super strong turnover, an increase of +10% against Jan 2024.”