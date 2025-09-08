Global financial services firm FinTrU has officially opened its newly expanded and refurbished office at Carlisle House in Londonderry. Pictured is John Healy OBE, chair, FinTrU Board / Invest NI, Katrien Roppe, chief of Staff, FinTrU, Kathleen McDermott, executive director, FinTrU, Greg McCann, executive director – North West Site Lead, FinTrU, Mayor Cllr Ruairí McHugh, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Darragh McCarthy, founder & CEO, FinTrU, Richard McGuinness, chief operating officer, FinTrU and Kathryn Harkin, executive director – head of AI, FinTrU

Refurbished historic site delivers state-of-the-art workspace, reinforcing FinTrU’s commitment to regional growth and innovation in financial services

This marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing investment in the region and commitment to advancing technology-driven Client Lifecycle Management in the financial services sector.

Located in the heart of the city, Carlisle House is steeped in history, having once served as a shirt factory. FinTrU has sensitively restored and modernised the building, blending its industrial heritage with state-of-the-art facilities designed to support a collaborative and contemporary working environment. The refurbishment includes high-performance workstations, digitally integrated meeting rooms, and employee-focused amenities.

This enhanced space increases FinTrU’s existing presence in Carlisle House, reflecting the company’s growth and long-term commitment to the North West. It is one of two FinTrU offices in Londonderry, the other being City Factory on Patrick Street – which is also a modernised, converted shirt factory building.

FinTrU employs over 425 people in Londonderry having expanded to the city in 2018.

Katrien Roppe, FinTrU chief of staff, said: “The heritage of Carlisle House has played a key part in our refurbishment. We have restored the original brickwork, which is now proudly exposed throughout the office.

"A thoughtfully designed workspace is not just about aesthetics; it is about creating an environment where people feel good, collaborate easily, and perform at their best. Working closely with local contractors and suppliers has ensured that we have been able to provide the best delivery for our employees.”

As a tribute to the building’s history, key meeting rooms and communal spaces have been named after iconic shirt factories from the city’s past, including Tillie, Star, Desmond, Hamilton, and Rosemount.

Greg McCann, FinTrU north west site lead, explained: “This expansion gives our employees access to a larger, modern office space right in the city centre. Carlisle House offers generous communal areas and a setting that reflects our values and strategic vision. This investment sends a clear message to the city and beyond. Derry/Londonderry is a thriving hub for global financial services and technology, and FinTrU is proud to be part of its continued growth.”

The ribbon was cut by Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, using a pair of shirt factory scissors dating back to 1962: “The north is internationally renowned for providing leading services across the financial services sector, and FinTrU is a vital part of this ecosystem.

"The company has made a significant contribution to the local economy through its commitment to regional growth, job creation, and skills development. I’m therefore delighted to open FinTrU’s largest single office globally here in the North West, and I wish the company many more years of growth and success.”

Kieran Donoghue, Invest NI CEO, added: “Invest NI has partnered with FinTrU for over a decade, first supporting the company’s establishment in Belfast and its expansion in the North West. This investment reflects the importance that we attach to regional development and to creating economic opportunity right across Northern Ireland.

"This expansion will provide excellent opportunities for local graduates, help build a highly skilled workforce, and highlight the North West as an attractive region for further investment by the fintech and broader financial services and technology sectors.”