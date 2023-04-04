Once in a lifetime opportunity to buy your own local 'off-grid' island - a perfect hideaway
If you fancy going ‘off grid’ then this is the house you need.Built on its own island with its own private marina and jetty this 3-bed home boasts 12 acres of mature woodland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
According to the property advertisement viewing is strongly recommended by the selling agent as this is truly an outstanding and unique property which is very seldom available to purchase on the open market.
