One month to go: Engineers Week 2025 set to inspire over 1,500 young people across Northern Ireland
Engineers Week will give school pupils the chance to experience engineering in action, with real-world insights provided by some of Northern Ireland’s leading companies. The programme includes the Big Bridge Event, farm visits highlighting the role of engineering in agriculture, site visits to local companies, and a fireside chat with the inspiring Fig O’Reilly. Students will also visit Castlewellan and Silent Valley to learn about environmental and conservation engineering, and enjoy interactive experiences such as LEGO Education and Scientific Sue workshops.
The week is being supported by leading organisations including SONI, Thales, Farrans Construction, Ulster University, Tetra Tech, Environmental Techniques and Dawson Wam. Their involvement is helping to bring engineering to life for students, giving them valuable exposure to real-world applications and career opportunities.
Laura Duggan, Engineers Ireland Northern Region Committee Member, said: "Engineers Week is all about opening young people’s eyes to the possibilities of a career in engineering. By giving them real-world experiences, whether it’s building structures, visiting construction sites, or hearing from industry leaders, we hope to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and changemakers."
With just a month to go, Engineers Ireland Northern Region is encouraging schools, students, and businesses across Northern Ireland to get involved in Engineers Week 2025 and celebrate the role of engineering in shaping the future.