One month to go: Engineers Week 2025 set to inspire over 1,500 young people across Northern Ireland

With just one month to go, preparations are well underway for Engineers Week 2025, a week-long celebration of engineering education taking place across Northern Ireland from 1st to 7th March. Organised by Engineers Ireland Northern Region, this year’s programme is set to engage over 1,500 young people through hands-on activities, site visits, and interactive workshops designed to showcase the impact and opportunities within engineering.

Engineers Week will give school pupils the chance to experience engineering in action, with real-world insights provided by some of Northern Ireland’s leading companies. The programme includes the Big Bridge Event, farm visits highlighting the role of engineering in agriculture, site visits to local companies, and a fireside chat with the inspiring Fig O’Reilly. Students will also visit Castlewellan and Silent Valley to learn about environmental and conservation engineering, and enjoy interactive experiences such as LEGO Education and Scientific Sue workshops.

The week is being supported by leading organisations including SONI, Thales, Farrans Construction, Ulster University, Tetra Tech, Environmental Techniques and Dawson Wam. Their involvement is helping to bring engineering to life for students, giving them valuable exposure to real-world applications and career opportunities.

Laura Duggan, Engineers Ireland Northern Region Committee Member, said: "Engineers Week is all about opening young people’s eyes to the possibilities of a career in engineering. By giving them real-world experiences, whether it’s building structures, visiting construction sites, or hearing from industry leaders, we hope to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and changemakers."

Hayley, Clare and Laura from the EINR committee