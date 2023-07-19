One of Coleraine's oldest businesses closes the doors after half a century
One of Coleraine's oldest businesses has closed its doors after half a century.
Celebrating their 50th milestone this year, Farlows fruit and vegetable shop was first opened in Brook Street in June 1973, a week after the Railway Road bomb.
However after over 50 years keeping its customers satisfied, owners Lily and William Farlow have decided to hang up their aprons and finally call it a day.
Renowned throughout the local area for providing quality fresh fruit and vegetables, sourced locally where possible, the Farlow duo wish to thank all their loyal customers.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “Farlows is one of Coleraine’s oldest businesses and many people will be sad to see it go.
“I want to pay tribute to the owners and staff for the service they have provided local people, as well as the loyal customers who have supported them, over the last five decades. I wish them well for the future.”