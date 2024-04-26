Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fandom Con, one of Northern Ireland's first-ever gaming conventions specifically designed for and organised by individuals with autism and neurodiverse conditions, is set to return for its second year, on Saturday, May 25.

Following the overwhelming success and demand in 2023, which saw over 500 attendees, this year’s event is taking place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre (TEC), Belfast.

The event, organised by NOW Group participants, aims to create an inclusive space where like-minded individuals can come together, celebrate their love for gaming, and connect with others who can benefit from NOW Group services and social groups.

"After the incredible demand and success of our inaugural event last year, we knew we had to come back even stronger for our second year," said Phoebe Mann, social group facilitator at NOW Group.

"Expanding to the TEC allows us to accommodate even more attendees and create an even more immersive experience for everyone involved.”

The concept for the convention came from Fandom, a social forum originally created by NOW Group, a social enterprise supporting people, across Ireland, with learning difficulties and autism into jobs with a future.

Phoebe continued: “Fandom provides a platform for individuals to socialise, make friends, and bond over their shared interests in comics, video games, and movies. Recognising the desire to expand these connections and provide a larger-scale opportunity for participants to meet new people, the idea for Fandom Con was born.

“This year’s event will create an exciting space where individuals with autism, neurodiversity, and additional needs, can come together to connect and the celebrate their passion and enthusiasm for gaming.”