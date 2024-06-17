Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ASM Chartered Accountants’ Belfast office joins UK’s leading mid-market accountancy practice and becomes Sumer Northern Ireland

The Belfast office of one of Northern Ireland’s largest accountancy firms, ASM Chartered Accountants, has announced that it is joining the prestigious Sumer Group at the end of this month, to become Sumer Northern Ireland.

Sumer is the UK’s leading mid-market accountancy practice delivering professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK. It is a top 15 UK accountancy practice on a mission to champion SME businesses and offer local delivery with the benefits of the resources a national firm can bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by managing director, Brian Clerkin, Sumer Northern Ireland, with 10 directors and over 100 staff, will continue to provide a comprehensive range of services including audit and accounting, corporate finance, insolvency, forensic accounting, internal audit and tax services to its portfolio of public, private and not-for-profit sector clients.

The Belfast office of ASM Chartered Accountants, has announced that it is joining the prestigious Sumer Group at the end of this month, to become Sumer Northern Ireland. Pictured is Brian Clerkin, managing director of Sumer Northern Ireland and Warren Mead, CEO of Sumer with the directors of Sumer Northern Ireland

“We are delighted to be joining forces with Sumer,” Brian said. “This represents an exciting new chapter for us, and we are confident that this strategic partnership will not only enhance our growth prospects, but it will also expand the range of services and expertise that we can offer to our client base.

“The Sumer Group and our firm share the same ethos of dedication and commitment to providing an excellent client-focussed service, so this partnership is a perfect fit.

“The business landscape is constantly evolving and our clients are subject to an array of economic challenges and opportunities. We believe that joining Sumer will enable us to tap into a wealth of knowledge and resources across the Sumer Group and leverage additional technology to assist our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast office of ASM Chartered Accountants, has announced that it is joining the prestigious Sumer Group at the end of this month, to become Sumer Northern Ireland. Pictured are Brian Clerkin, managing director of Sumer Northern Ireland and Warren Mead, CEO of Sumer

“Over the coming months, a further twenty members of staff will join our team which will further enhance our service offering.”

Warren Mead, chief executive officer at Sumer welcomed Brian and the team to the Sumer Group.

Warren explained: “We’re very pleased to welcome Sumer Northern Ireland to the Sumer Group. This partnership is exciting for both parties as it signals a time of expansion, and it also marks the opening of our first office in Northern Ireland.

“Brian and his team have a stellar reputation in the industry, and we have no doubt that this will continue as Sumer Northern Ireland grows and that their clients will continue to be serviced with the integrity and excellence that they’ve become accustomed to. Sumer Northern Ireland will be empowered to do more in support of its clients and champion local business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The establishment of Sumer Northern Ireland will open up numerous opportunities for future expansion, and further acquisitions, driving our growth in the region.”

Brian concluded by confirming that the ASM Chartered Accountants’ other offices in Magherafelt, Dungannon, Newry and Dundalk would continue trading under the ASM brand and that the merger only affects the Belfast office.

“It is only the ASM Belfast office, with all its staff and directors, that is becoming Sumer Northern Ireland,” Brian continued. “The team is really looking forward to the breadth of opportunities that this collaboration with Sumer will bring to our clients.

“We’re very excited for the future and are confident that this merger will drive significant growth and success for Sumer Northern Ireland and our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael McAllister, founder at ASM Chartered Accountants, added: “We are grateful for the contributions of our Belfast team and wish them well in this new endeavour.

"ASM believes that remaining a fully independent firm allows us to better serve clients, ensuring they have access to senior and experienced individuals at all times. We have built our business using this model and have a clear growth trajectory for the company going forward, emphasised by our recent expansion into the north west in our new Derry-Londonderry offices.”