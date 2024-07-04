Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new appointments follow a period of ‘significant growth’ for Belfast’s Tughans over the last year

Northern Ireland law firm Tughans LLP has announced the promotion of seven professionals, including two newly appointed partners, as part of the firm’s continued growth.

The newly appointed partners are Ben Sims, corporate law and Paul Eastwood, contracts & technology.

The firm is also pleased to announce five associate director promotions: Abigail Cairnduff, real estate, Aoife Quinn, dispute resolution, Emma McKee, dispute resolution, James Mulligan, real estate and Sarah Swann, healthcare.

Patrick Brown, managing partner, said: “These promotions are a recognition of the exceptional talent and expertise within our team. We are proud to promote such capable and committed individuals who have contributed significantly to our firm’s continued success.

“The promotions are not only well-deserved but vital as we continue to grow and meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Tughans has experienced a significant period of growth over the past year, broadening its client base and enhancing its service offerings. Notably, Tughans has ranked number one in the Experian M&A Review for the ninth consecutive year, a clear indication of this continued success and leadership in the legal industry. The recent promotions are a strategic step to further strengthen the firm’s expertise and capabilities which will support its future growth in the months and years ahead.