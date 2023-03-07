County Down law firm Fisher & Fisher is celebrating 125 years in business.

One of Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned practices, it has offices in Newry, Newcastle, Kilkeel, Rathfriland, Belfast and Donaghadee and is one of the longest established businesses still operating under the same brand name in this area.

Fisher & Fisher was started back in 1898 by Alexander Fisher and his brother John. Alexander was joined in 1927 by his daughter Margaret and two years later by his other daughter Dorothy.

Mrs Margaret Reside (nee Fisher) was a pioneer of her time in the legal field, being one of the first female solicitors in Northern Ireland.

The firm was acquired in 2016 by local solicitors Ronan McGuigan and Jacqueline Malone who retained the Fisher & Fisher name and the Newry headquarters.

The firm is going from strength to strength with a team of 40 working across the six locations specialising in a range of fields from property, estates and wills and family work, to criminal, litigation, and corporate law.

Ronan McGuigan, Fisher & Fisher, said: “We are delighted to reach this momentous milestone in the company’s history. This would not be possible without our clients or our fantastic team. We really are a firm at the heart of the community, dealing with generations of families and local businesses both large and small. We hope to celebrate our achievements and our people throughout the year, across each of our locations.”

Jacqueline Malone, Fisher & Fisher, added: “We are proud of the history and the reputation of the firm. It is at the heart of everything we do. Mrs Reside was a visionary of her time and we hope we have continued to build upon her legacy. This year as part of our celebrations we are proud to be supporting Newry Chamber’s International Women’s Day celebrations at Killeavy Castle amongst other events and activities. I too, would like to thank our team and our clients for their dedication and support over the years. I hope we are continuing to build on the past into the future, which will see the firm flourish for at least another 125 years to come.”

