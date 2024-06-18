One of Northern Ireland’s top 10 employers celebrates ' loyalty, dedication and relentless hard work' of its staff

By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Belfast firm, Mount Charles, holds Trevi Awards to recognise its ‘most important asset’...its employees

Northern Ireland facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast.

Mount Charles, who employs 3,000 staff across the island of Ireland, is one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Belfast company, one of Northern Ireland’s top 10 employers, also provides a wide range of other business services, such as vending.

Belfast facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is Trevor Annon and his wife CateBelfast facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is Trevor Annon and his wife Cate
Belfast facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is Trevor Annon and his wife Cate

Mount Charles’ fifth annual ‘Trevi Awards’ is an awards celebration held in honour of founder and chairman Trevor Annon. It recognises the dedication, loyalty and hard work of the company’s employees from across the business group.

At the event, Mount Charles staff from across Ireland, including Cork, Maynooth and Dublin, attended the event in Belfast.

Read More
Video: Hundreds support NW200 Tractor Run for 'amazing' Northern Ireland schoolg...

Trevor Annon, founder and chairman of Mount Charles, said that people are and have always been the firm’s most important asset.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Award-winning facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is 2024 winner, Patricia McErlane, head of Human Resources at Mount CharlesAward-winning facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is 2024 winner, Patricia McErlane, head of Human Resources at Mount Charles
Award-winning facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is 2024 winner, Patricia McErlane, head of Human Resources at Mount Charles

“Our people are quite simply the backbone of Mount Charles,” he added. “Their loyalty, dedication and relentless hard work is the driving force behind our success, and that has always been the case.

“The Trevi Awards give us a great opportunity to reflect on the hard work and the remarkable contribution our staff make year-on-year. It is a token of our deep appreciation for all that they do."

At the event, there were 18 different award categories ranging from Catering Manager of the Year to Mobile Cleaning Operative of the Year, and overall, 21 standout employees from across each of its divisions were winners on the night.

The most prestigious award of the night is the Chairman's Pride of Mount Charles Award, which is an acknowledgement of outstanding leadership and dedication within the Mount Charles Group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This award honours individuals who exemplify excellence in their role, demonstrate exceptional commitment to the company's values and inspire their colleagues through their vision and achievements.

2024 winner, Patricia McErlane, head of human resources at Mount Charles, said: “Mount Charles is an extremely encouraging place to work. The leadership team is passionate about its people and empowering us to excel in our careers. The Trevi Awards are a great way to celebrate the great work that we carry out across the year. The event drives the staff forward and inspires us to strive for excellence.”

Trevor added: “We live and work by our core values – ‘great people’, ‘great service’ and ‘great future’.

“Without our people, we simply would not exist. We strive to serve our customers, clients and communities to the highest standard. And we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment, ensuring that we do our bit to help shape a more positive future. Congratulations to all our winners.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.