Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast firm, Mount Charles, holds Trevi Awards to recognise its ‘most important asset’...its employees

Northern Ireland facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast.

Mount Charles, who employs 3,000 staff across the island of Ireland, is one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast company, one of Northern Ireland’s top 10 employers, also provides a wide range of other business services, such as vending.

Belfast facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is Trevor Annon and his wife Cate

Mount Charles’ fifth annual ‘Trevi Awards’ is an awards celebration held in honour of founder and chairman Trevor Annon. It recognises the dedication, loyalty and hard work of the company’s employees from across the business group.

At the event, Mount Charles staff from across Ireland, including Cork, Maynooth and Dublin, attended the event in Belfast.

Trevor Annon, founder and chairman of Mount Charles, said that people are and have always been the firm’s most important asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award-winning facilities management firm Mount Charles has hosted its annual employee awards event at the International Convention Centre in Belfast. Pictured is 2024 winner, Patricia McErlane, head of Human Resources at Mount Charles

“Our people are quite simply the backbone of Mount Charles,” he added. “Their loyalty, dedication and relentless hard work is the driving force behind our success, and that has always been the case.

“The Trevi Awards give us a great opportunity to reflect on the hard work and the remarkable contribution our staff make year-on-year. It is a token of our deep appreciation for all that they do."

At the event, there were 18 different award categories ranging from Catering Manager of the Year to Mobile Cleaning Operative of the Year, and overall, 21 standout employees from across each of its divisions were winners on the night.

The most prestigious award of the night is the Chairman's Pride of Mount Charles Award, which is an acknowledgement of outstanding leadership and dedication within the Mount Charles Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award honours individuals who exemplify excellence in their role, demonstrate exceptional commitment to the company's values and inspire their colleagues through their vision and achievements.

2024 winner, Patricia McErlane, head of human resources at Mount Charles, said: “Mount Charles is an extremely encouraging place to work. The leadership team is passionate about its people and empowering us to excel in our careers. The Trevi Awards are a great way to celebrate the great work that we carry out across the year. The event drives the staff forward and inspires us to strive for excellence.”

Trevor added: “We live and work by our core values – ‘great people’, ‘great service’ and ‘great future’.