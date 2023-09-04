One of Northern Ireland’s top hotel and spa destinations, Killeavy Castle Estate has appointed a new general manager.

With a strong for passion for hospitality, Matthew Hynds, a native of Armagh, takes the helm of the Newry venue which is the ‘high-point’ of his career so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew said: “Being appointed as general manager of Killeavy Castle Estate is the high-point of my career to date. I have been blessed to work in many stunning properties throughout my career, but none so special as Killeavy Castle Estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am proud to be able to contribute to the success of the estate, through my role as general manager, promoting my home county of Armagh as a tourist destination and showcasing the fantastic accommodation, food, service and surroundings that Killeavy Castle Estate has to offer.”

Growing up with both sets of grandparents owning public houses, he developed a profound appreciation for the hospitality industry from a young age. A graduate in event management from Ulster University, Matthew's journey has taken him through various management roles in prestigious hotels and 4 and 5-star properties across Ireland and Europe before joining Killeavy Castle Estate in the role of operations manager, where he spent two years overseeing operations across all areas of the estate before his promotion to general manager.

For Matthew, hospitality is all about people. He thrives on witnessing customers leave the property with lasting smiles and memories, which he believes is the ultimate success of any hospitality endeavour. His leadership style is focused on empowerment, encouraging his team to contribute ideas and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much talent within the hospitality industry and I strive to empower my staff and encourage ideas and creativity that will create unique experiences for our guests, and the team are the backbone of any top business. I look forward to leading the continued success of Killeavy Castle Estate for many years to come, sharing special memories with colleague and customers,” added Matthew.