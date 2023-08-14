Belfast ‘s Mills Selig has completed the first stage of its office renovation marking a period of growth and investment for the law firm, which is now in its 65th year of business.

The Arthur Street premises, which has been home to Mills Selig for the past 23 years, has undergone significant renovations to support the continuous expansion of its team, services, and clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of Northern Ireland’s top law firms, Mills Selig is a local and independent law firm renowned for its expert commercial advice. Delivering a partner-led service, Mills Selig is highly regarded for its ability to adopt a multidisciplinary approach across its practice areas to meet the needs of high value, complex legal work.

The renovation plans reflect the firm’s commitment to remain local, keeping its roots firmly in Belfast, whilst also operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Chris Guy, managing partner of Mills Selig, said: “The investment reflects our success, forward thinking, and commitment to the future of the firm. We are focused on achieving our vision for the firm, which is to be the go-to law firm in Northern Ireland for high value and complex work. We are pleased that the renovations will not only support this, but also our ESG targets which will ensure our long-term sustainability and success.”

Today the firm employs more than 60 people having undergone exponential growth since the business first opened in 1959. Senior Partner John Kearns, who has been an integral part of the fabric of Mills Selig for 30 years, is focused on the future of Mills Selig, ‘We have modified the building to meet the projected growth of the firm, increasing capacity to support the next stage of growth plans’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Hunt, head of litigation and partner, added: “We have our reception and meeting rooms completed renovated, and the next stage is the renovation of our team areas.”

Belfast law firm, Mills Selig major office renovation signifies investment in its people, services and clients. Pictured are Anne Skeggs, Chris Guy, Emma Hunt and John Kearns, Mills Selig

The reception area is an adaptable space which now facilitates more client and team meeting simultaneously, allowing Mills Selig to work more efficiently. The building is supplied by 3T Power using renewable energy to support Mills Selig’s aim to become carbon neutral.

“It is easy to see that the renovation matches our core values”, said Anne Skeggs, Head of Property and Partner. “We are a firm who focuses on exceptional service, we are supportive, positive and we work together as one team,” continued Anne.