Tucked away in the rolling countryside just outside Limavady, Glebe Farm is a shining example of how small-scale, sustainable farming is delivering some of the most nutritious food here.

Owned by Nicole Love, the farm is home to a herd of grass-fed cattle and a selection of pasture-raised animals. At her welcoming farm shop, Nicole offers a range of delicious produce, including steaks, sausages, burgers, lamb, and free-range eggs – all raised with care and commitment to quality.

This weekend, Glebe Farm will open its gates to the public as part of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, taking place from Friday, June 13 (for school children only) and Saturday, June 14 and Sunday 15 (for the public).

One of only 20 farms selected to take part, Glebe is inviting visitors to explore the land, meet the animals, and discover the remarkable benefits of eating local, grass-fed produce. The objective is to strengthen the connection between the farming community and the wider public.

The Livestock and Meat Commission cookery demonstrators will be at Glebe Farm on Saturday 14 June for the public to sample Farm Quality Assured beef and/or lamb. The demonstration reflects LMC’s support for the open farm scheme.

To help highlight the farm to fork story, nutritionist Jane McClenaghan visited Glebe Farm to experience the produce first-hand and came away impressed - not just with the flavour, but with the health benefits of grass-fed beef.

According to Jane, grass-fed meat has a profoundly positive impact on your diet. It offers a better balance of healthy fats, including higher levels of omega-3s and antioxidants, and is naturally lower in saturated fat. Jane explains that red meat from farms like Glebe is an excellent source of iron, zinc, B vitamins, vitamin E and high-quality protein, all essential for good health.

Nichole Love owns Glebe Farm in Limavady and its successful farm shop

What makes grass-fed beef stand out even more, she adds, is its richness in conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA - a rare fat linked to improved cardiovascular health, weight management and insulin balance.

Choosing beef from farms like Glebe doesn’t just mean better taste - it means better nutrition all round.

There’s also a clear environmental advantage. With fewer food miles and more sustainable farming practices, buying local produce helps protect the planet while supporting local economies.

As Jane puts it, Northern Ireland has an abundance of quality food, and we don’t have to look far to find it. Supporting small producers like Nicole Love ensures you’re putting the freshest, most nutrient-rich ingredients on your plate while championing a healthier food system.

Jane McClenaghan, left, and Nichole Love of Glebe Farm in Limavady pictured in the well-stocked farm shop featuring products from the farm and other local suppliers

Now onto the fourth generation, Glebe Farm is passionate about selling good, honest produce direct to the consumer straight from their farm.

Glebe Farm cattle are fed on solely a grass-fed diet, spending most of the year outdoors left to slowly mature. The beef is sourced from native breed cattle directly from their farm, which they think is important to support the heritage and survival of the rare breeds in Northern Ireland.

This year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend offers a packed schedule of activities for the public to showcase Northern Ireland food and farming at its best.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend was established in 2012 as an annual showcase event for the Northern Ireland farming industry, a celebration of our farmers and the vitally important food industry that generates around £5 billion annually to the local economy and employs upwards of 60,000 people.

Primarily it aims to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background, better understand how our food is produced and to raise awareness of the importance of the local supply chain. The initiative hopes to reconnect the public with the countryside and the local farming community which is responsible for producing the food we all enjoy.

Each farm event is unique and will be organised primarily by the host farmer. Visitors to the farm will have a free VIP pass to see the exact processes involved and the care and dedication that goes into food production while hopefully gaining an understanding of how important local farming is for everyone’s future.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the farmer and, on certain farms, be able to taste and buy the food, highlighting the importance of supporting your community by buying local. To date, over 100,000 people, including primary school pupils as part of an extensive schools’ programme, have visited a variety of farms across Northern Ireland.

With 20 farms opening their gates across Northern Ireland, each offers a unique glimpse into the world of farming, complete with family-friendly activities, demonstrations, and local food.