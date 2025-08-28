Lego mania hit Belfast as crowds packed Victoria Square for the grand opening of Northern Ireland’s first official Lego Store — the brand’s 23rd outlet across the UK and Ireland.

The 165sqm shop has created 19 new jobs and offers an immersive, brick-filled experience for fans of all ages. Standout features include the interactive Pick a Brick Wall, Build a Minifigure Tower, and monthly creative challenges designed to engage the local Lego community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony launched the official celebrations, with special guests including Shweta Munshi, vice president of marketing at Lego Retail, and young organ donation advocate Dáithí Mac Gabhann — whose tireless campaigning helped change organ donor laws in Northern Ireland.

Open seven days a week, fans will find everything from classic sets to blockbuster franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Harry Potter — plus eye-catching displays aimed at adult collectors. Fittingly, the most expensive single item on the shelves is a £589.99 replica of the Titanic, a 1:200 scale recreation of the Belfast-built ship that measures over 135cm in length and has 9,000 pieces.

“We are very excited to have welcomed customers into our brand-new store in Victoria Square,” said Munshi. "We have always had a loyal fan base here in Northern Ireland and we’re delighted to be able to bring our first Lego store experience to Belfast.

"This new store is a place where imagination comes to life, and where children and adults alike can find inspiration and joy from our wide range of Lego sets, plus plenty of opportunities to play with the bricks from building Lego Minifigures to free building events."

Located in the heart of Belfast’s 694,000 sq ft Victoria Square, the new store joins a destination that draws over 11million visitors annually.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, which owns Victoria Square through its Hausinvest real estate fund, added: “The Lego Group is one of the world’s most recognisable brands, and we’re excited they’ve chosen Victoria Square for their first Northern Ireland store. This is great news for Lego fans and for the wider retail scene in the region.”

