The promotions include two to its partnership, one to legal director and three to senior associate boosting the sector-focused professional services capabilities of the office.

These form part of the firm wide promotion round with 25 new partners being appointed across the firm’s global network, with 14 in the UK, five in Asia Pacific and six across EMEA, bringing the total number of partners to 480.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Early a private equity lawyer and Ciaran McNamara a construction law specialist have been made partners. Lisa joined the firm as a trainee and is tri qualified in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and England and Wales and regularly advises UK and European investors investing on the island of Ireland and the UK. Ciaran joined the firm in 2013, is also tri qualified and advises clients on a wide range of energy, infrastructure and construction projects across Ireland and the UK. Craig Patterson, a specialist in employment law has been promoted to legal director. Craig, who is also tri-qualified, joined the firm in 2016 and advises clients on both contentious and non-contentious employment law matters. Sarah-Louise Baird, Catherine Burns and Andrea Hewitt-Sims have all been promoted to senior associate.

Pinsent Masons is one of the largest firms in Belfast with offices in Dublin and throughout the UK. They are recognised as a market leader in Northern Ireland and advise clients across Ireland working closely with the Dublin office as well as across the UK by providing the best expertise and resources defined by local, national, and international relationships.

Andrea McIIroy-Rose, head of office, said: “We are delighted with these latest promotions in the Belfast office. It is a very important part of our strategy to support and mentor our talented people through their career progression and we are continuing to expand the office in terms of numbers and the professional services we can offer clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lisa, Ciaran, and Craig have been part of the Belfast management team for some time and are all fantastic examples of lawyers at the top of their game who have developed market leading specialist expertise that has enabled them to become an integral part of both the Belfast office and the wider firm.”

Katharine Hardie, chair of Pinsent Masons Scotland, and Northern Ireland, explained: “Each promotion is well deserved and adds to our strength in being able to offer clients in Northern Ireland, and those engaged in wider international jurisdictions and transactions, the very best of legal talent and wide-ranging experience.”

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has promoted six of its Belfast-based lawyers to senior positions within the firm. Pictured are Lisa Early, partner, Ciaran McNamara, partner, Craig Patterson, legal director and Andrea McIlroy-Rose, head of office

Senior partner at Pinsent Masons, Andrew Masraf, added: “I am incredibly proud of all of our new partners and legal directors, taking the next step in their careers as we recognise the tremendous talent that will help shape the future of our business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad