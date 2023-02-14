One of the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world, CGI is expanding its employee base with a new 50 strong consulting centre based in Northern Ireland.

CGI delivers strategic IT and business consulting along with systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. Its services help its clients achieve business agility, applied innovation and financial benefits.

Welcoming the company’s first investment in Northern Ireland Mel Chittock, Interim chief executive officer, Invest Northern Ireland, said: “This new consulting centre will have a hub in Belfast as well as the option for employees to blend office and home working.

“The consulting team will work alongside CGI’s global delivery network to ensure clients have access to best-fit digital capabilities and resources to meet their end-to-end needs. These are high value consulting roles and will play an important role in the CGI network.”

With a hub in Belfast the company plans to create 50 new jobs (16 are already in place) by 2026. The roles range from graduate to senior consultant and will appeal to a diverse range of individuals. It is hoped that the high value positions will could also attract back, and attract in, fresh talent from markets including Republic of Ireland and Great Britian.

“CGI took the decision to locate this new consulting centre in Northern Ireland following a virtual visit in 2020 during the height of Covid,” added Mel.

“The company was impressed by the quality of our third-level education facilities, the pool of graduates from the universities and colleges and the experience of other businesses that have located here. It is a great win for Northern Ireland and the attraction of this global brand is a further endorsement of Northern Ireland’s world-class professional services capabilities. Added to that, this project will deliver £2m in additional annual salaries to our economy.”

Highlighting their business model which ensure all staff are at the heart of the company, Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI vice president, business unit leader for Northern Ireland and Scotland, added: “We are excited to be here in Northern Ireland, to bring on great talent, and to collaborate with the local universities to discuss how we can help them develop new services.

“Our business model is different to most. Our team are the heart of our business, which is why most are shareholders, and they have the freedom to drive their careers, make decisions in the best interests of clients, take part in the continuous improvement of our company, and benefit from a job well done.