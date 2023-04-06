Antrim-based W&G Baird, one of the oldest trading companies in Northern Ireland, is celebrating a significant historical milestone.

The company is marking the 25th anniversary of its commission by the Northern Ireland Office to print the first copies of The Good Friday Agreement, which served as the foundation for peace in Northern Ireland.

In 1998, W&G Baird printed hundreds of thousands of copies of the historic document, which were distributed to government officials, political parties, and the public in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The agreement was signed on April 10, by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, along with the Republic of Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and most of the political parties in Northern Ireland.

The Good Friday Agreement brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland and has since influenced every aspect of life in the region, from the political institutions to Brexit. W&G Baird takes pride in having contributed to this crucial moment in Northern Ireland's history.

Patrick Moffett , managing director of W&G Baird, said: "Today is a proud day for the entire team at W&G Baird. 25 years ago, our print presses worked tirelessly to print the 36-page landmark document that laid the groundwork for peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, following 30 years of The Troubles."

“I remember the day the job was on the presses, it was a huge honour but we did feel the pressure to get it just right. I was handed the very first copy, hot off the stitching line by our pre-press manager, Gary Hull. He was meticulously checking that all the pages were in the correct order before running such a massive job.

“I gave it the full once-over, triple-checked all was present and correct, and swiftly told him to keep it hold of it! And then I completely forgot about all about it. Luckily, Gary filed it away somewhere safe! When the anniversary of the Agreement came up in conversation a few weeks back, Gary reminded me of the story and brought the copy he kept safely, to me! I had no idea we still had it.

“Over the years, we have printed many important documents, but the Good Friday Agreement remains the most significant. The company has evolved from a single letterpress in 1862, when the two Baird Brother set up the firm, to today, using the most sophisticated printing technology, including robotics and specialist finishing equipment. We have a team of over 90 staff based in Antrim, and operates one of the country's largest 24/7 sheet-fed print rooms using the most advanced equipment in the sector.”

WG Baird provides lithographic printing, digital printing, and large-format printing for all sizes of jobs.

The company has a rich 160-year history and has invested heavily in state-of-the-art printing equipment, which allows it to produce high-quality prints quickly and efficiently. This investment in technology has also enabled WG Baird to offer a wide range of printing services, from small-scale digital printing to large-scale lithographic printing.

The original copy of The Good Friday Agreement printed by W&G Baird is proudly displayed in Patrick Baird's office.

Pictured is the original copy of the first ever Good Friday Agreement printed by W&G Baird and is proudly displayed in Patrick Baird's office

Pictured are W&G Bairds’ Gary Hull, pre-press manager with managing director, Patrick Moffett with the original copy of the Good Friday Agreement