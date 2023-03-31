News you can trust since 1737
One of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment major recruitment drive for positions in Northern Ireland

The Dungannon firm has unveiled plans to create 30 new positions in response to customer demand across its expansive product range, which has seen orders return to pre-pandemic levels

By Claire Cartmill
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:14 BST

Mallaghan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment (GSE), has announced a major recruitment drive for positions at its Dungannon headquarters.

The company has unveiled its plans to create 30 new positions in response to sustained customer demand across its expansive product range, which has seen order values return to pre-pandemic levels.

From its manufacturing facilities in Northern Ireland and Atlanta, Georgia, Mallaghan products include airport buses, fire rescue stairs, catering trucks, de-icers, passenger stairs and maintenance platform lifts.

Company director, Niall Mallaghan, said: “This is a very exciting time for Mallaghan, and the wider aviation sector, as the industry makes significant progress towards a net zero future.

“As a leading GSE manufacturer, Mallaghan is pioneering sector-wide transformation and change, delivering modern, sustainable products to major airlines and airports right across the world.

“Sustainable innovation and growth are what drives our business forward, and we are very pleased to offer employment opportunities for those hoping to make their mark on a rapidly developing industry.

“We are interested in hearing from exceptional candidates across a range of specialisms including automotive electricians, welders, assembly fitters, hydraulic fitters, plasma operators, tube laser operators, kitting operatives, and spray painters.”

Mallaghan continues to invest heavily in research and development in line with its focus on promoting sustainability, with the aim of assisting its airline and airport partners to achieve industry-wide environmental targets.

Several of Mallaghan’s core products now form part of its electric powered range and the company has ambitious plans to develop a fully electric portfolio by 2025.

Continuous improvement manager, Dermot Begley, added: “Working at Mallaghan is more than a job, by providing ongoing training and development, our teams are supported to meet their full potential and take the next steps towards a successful career.

“We are currently experiencing growth at all levels of our business and are very much looking forward to welcoming talented new members to the team.”

The company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries across the world with clients including Aer Lingus, British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, Delta, easyJet, Emirates, Etihad, Menzies Aviation, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, SAS and Swissport.

Northern Ireland