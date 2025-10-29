One Week To Go Until Northern Ireland’s Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair Returns To Belfast

Charity Jobs NI have announced the latest line-up of exhibitors taking part in the Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair in Belfast.

With just one week to go until Northern Ireland’s only charity careers and volunteer job fair returns to Belfast, organisers Charity Jobs NI have announced the latest line-up of exhibitors taking part in the Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair on Wednesday, November 5th at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre.

Free to attend, the event will bring together more than 25 charities, community organisations and social enterprises from across Northern Ireland, offering hundreds of paid and volunteer roles across health, social care, housing, education, environment and community development.

New exhibitors joining this year include Towell House Residential Home, National Autistic Society, Volunteer Now, Cats Protection, Barnardo’s, Girlguiding Ulster, Triangle Housing and PIPS Suicide Prevention.

Richard Cherry and Chris Bunce, co-founders of Charity Jobs NI, with this year’s exhibitors ahead of the 2025 Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair taking place on 5 November at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre.

They join returning organisations such as The Conservation Volunteers, Inspire Wellbeing, Autism Initiatives, MACS Supporting Children and Young People, Cancer Fund for Children, Positive Futures, Extern, Caring Breaks Limited, Saint Vincent de Paul, RSPB and the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Co-founder of Charity Jobs NI, Chris Bunce, said the event continues to grow in both scale and impact. “It has been fantastic to see how the fair has developed since our first event. Each time we bring together new organisations and hundreds of people ready to explore purposeful work and volunteering. It is about creating real opportunities that change lives for individuals, charities and communities across Northern Ireland.”

Among the new exhibitors this year is Towell House Residential Care Home. Senior Diversional Therapist Sarah Brooker said the event provides an important opportunity to meet people who want to make a difference.

“Exhibiting at the Charity Careers & Volunteer Fair is a powerful way to connect with passionate individuals, raise awareness of your organisation’s mission, and promote current opportunities to a motivated audience eager to make a difference.”

Returning exhibitor Inspire Wellbeing said the fair allows them to connect face-to-face with people who share their values. Recruitment Business Partner Becca Leslie said: “It gives us the chance to meet candidates face to face, show them the heart and soul behind our work, rather than just a job advert on a screen.

“It helps raise our profile as an employer that genuinely cares, showing the kind of culture we build at Inspire Wellbeing. We can connect directly with people who are passionate about social good and who’ll bring energy, fresh ideas and a values-led mindset to our team.”

The Spring 2025 event showcased more than 190 employment opportunities and 260 volunteer roles, generating over 450 application requests on the day and leading to new hires and volunteer placements across the third sector.

The Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair runs from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday November 5th at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, Belfast. Attendance is free and walk-ins are welcome throughout the day.