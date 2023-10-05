Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armagh-born Cinemagic charity boss Joan Burney-Keatings believes a new film starring singing favourite Brian Kennedy can inspire future peacemakers.

The film-making youth group’s latest production ‘So What If It Rains?’ is being played to the new generation of young leaders from over 190 countries attending this week’s One Young World Summit in Belfast.

Joan addressed the summit last night (Wednesday), which has also been attended by activist Sir Bob Geldof, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, ex-footballer Didier Drogba and Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Cinemagic has given young actors Chris Campbell and Conlaoch Gough the chance to work with The Voice star Kennedy on a film, funded by the UK Government, showcasing how 25 years of peace has laid the foundation for the dynamic and prosperous Northern Ireland we see today.

Charity CEO Joan explained: “Our short film celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and offers a chance to look to the future and think about how we can build on Northern Ireland’s incredible progress.

“The idea of an international event such as the One Young World Summit being hosted in Belfast at the height of the Troubles would have been unthinkable and shows how far we’ve come.

“Many of the young delegates attending the summit come from places blighted by their own conflicts. But hopefully they can take inspiration from Belfast and our film ‘So What If It Rains?’ to help bring about positive change elsewhere in the world.”

Belfast-based film charity boss addresses the One Young World Summit. Pictured is Armagh-born Cinemagic CEO Joan Burney-Keatings with Erika Clark, creative programme manager, Culture & Tourism, Belfast City Council, Niamh Kelly, creative engagement officer, Belfast City Council and Jane Butlet co-director of household

The UK received much support from the US, Canada, Finland and others while the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement was negotiated.

Participants talk about the transformative impact of a 1997 visit to South Africa and the inspiration and encouragement they received from President Mandela.

In turn, Northern Ireland has passed its experience on to support other peace processes. Peace negotiators from the Philippines to Colombia have visited Belfast to better understand the challenges of ending armed conflict.

Joan added: “We are proud to be working with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to present such a positive image of Northern Ireland to summit delegates and to audiences around the world.”

‘So What If It Rains?’ sees newcomers Chris Campbell and Conlaoch Gough play country bumpkin brothers Jack and Johnny. They go on a voyage of discovery to make their big music break in Belfast with the help of Brian Kennedy and rising star Taylor Lally, who play themselves.

The film’s young stars are part of the entire generation known as ‘peace babies’ who have grown up experiencing Northern Ireland as a largely peaceful place to live.

The short film takes its title from Kennedy’s 2001 hit and highlights how Belfast has transformed over the last 25 years into a modern, vibrant and thriving place to live.

Former Eurovision legend Kennedy famously performed with Van Morrison for Bill Clinton’s first visit to Northern Ireland in 1995 and the pair also sang together to celebrate the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Kennedy follows in a rich line of celebrities who have supported Cinemagic’s cross-community youth work, including Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Farrell, Saoirse Ronan, Dermot O’Leary, Julian Fellowes and Suranne Jones.

The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement has boosted Northern Ireland’s economy, making it a world-leading centre of the film industry.

Joan recalled: “We are really fortunate to have had so many amazing people get involved to support the charity and give the stars of the future a leg up into the TV and film industry.

“Cinemagic has now been a stepping stone for so many people to get into the industry. Michael Lennox had never used a camera until he came into do work experience with us and then went on to direct Derry Girls and was nominated for an Oscar. Others have gone on to win BAFTAs, work on

Game of Thrones, on Disney, and with all the big studios.”

Joan received an MBE in 2012 for her cross-community youth work and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the charity on a visit to Belfast in 2019.

Joan was one of 2,000 guests invited to the King Charles’ Coronation earlier this year and said: “I think that was right up there with attending the Oscars – a real pinch-me moment. I was really shocked to get an invite and it was a real privilege to be there.”

Cinemagic’s FCDO-funded film has been played at the One Young World Summit as part of ongoing efforts by the UK government to celebrate 25 years of peace under the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, look to the future, and consider how we can build on the remarkable progress Northern Ireland has made this past quarter century.

Joan said: “Northern Ireland is not perfect but it’s only when you look back 25 years you realise how much has been achieved. Thanks to the peace deal, the young people we work with now can learn about film and drama together without needing to worry about feeling intimidated. I think it’s no coincidence that by breaking down barriers, Northern Ireland’s film industry is really booming. So much more can be achieved when we all work together.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, added: “The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement remains a historic achievement, which brought peace and continues to transform Northern Ireland for the better.

“Now on the world stage for all the right reasons, I’m proud that Belfast will host and inspire the peacebuilders and global leaders of the future at the One Young World Summit.