The first multi-point rapid charging facility established in the city, the hub is fully open to the public and all vehicle manufacturers and enables EV drivers to charge their vehicles in around 45 minutes.

Weev has installed two 50kw DC rapid chargers at the business and retail site.

Ciara Campbell, operations manager at Weev, said: “Weev was established to address the urgent need for EV charging infrastructure throughout NI and we hope to continue to make a real difference by installing 1,500 new electric vehicle charging points at even more convenient locations.

“This is another important step forward in our project to move NI’s EV charging network out of the slow lane. The installation of the rapid charging hub at the Twin Spires complex serves as a perfect demonstration of our commitment to ensuring convenience and accessibility for all EV drivers.

“Motorists will be able to access the facility regardless of the make of their vehicle and we estimate charging the average vehicle from 20% to 80% will take around 45 minutes.”

The Twin Spires Complex is operated by Ortus Property Services. Noel Rooney, property development executive, Ortus Property Services, explained: “We consistently aim to provide services and amenities that offer real benefit to our business tenants and their customers.

“Twin Spires Complex has over 80 tenants from a range of industries. Our business park provides the ideal location for the installation of new EV chargers owing to its proximity, meaning even more drivers can avail of hassle-free, rapid charging. We look forward to working in partnership with Weev and to welcoming many more EV drivers to Twin Spires.”

Rachel Reid of the Electric Vehicle Association NI (EVANI), added: “Developing NI’s EV charging infrastructure is important, in terms of futureproofing the automotive sector and promoting sustainability amongst drivers. It is great to see companies such as Weev stepping up to the plate to provide convenient charging points for drivers at Twin Spires as well as across NI as a whole.

“Our organisation is dedicated to promoting EVs and representing the interests of their users and we are excited to be working in partnership with Weev as the company continues its ambitious infrastructure plans.”

The installation forms part of Weev’s £20m investment in a new public EV charging network, which will see 1,500 new charging points installed over 350 locations across Northern Ireland by the end of 2024.

