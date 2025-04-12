Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With 83-rooms, the historic building, formerly known as the historic Londonderry Hotel, is set to welcome guests on July 1, strategically timed to welcome guests ahead of The Open golf tournament

With less than three months to go, Portrush is gearing up for a significant boost to its tourism and hospitality scene as Hilton’s £11 million Marcus Hotel nears completion.

The new development marks the debut of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection in Northern Ireland, bringing a touch of global luxury to the popular seaside town on the north coast.

Developed in partnership with Andras House, The Marcus Hotel Portrush will be the town’s only internationally branded hotel, positioning it as a major draw for both international visitors and domestic tourists.

In line with Hilton’s Tapestry Collection ethos, the Marcus Hotel aims to blend modern comforts with authentic local charm. Guests can look forward to a café, restaurant, and bar, offering much-needed options in an area with limited hotel capacity during peak tourist seasons.

Hilton has described the new hotel: "Our lovingly restored historic building is in the heart of the bustling seaside resort town Portrush, and a short stroll from its beautiful beaches.

Portrush's latest hotel The Marcus gets closer to opening. Credit The Marcus

"Enjoy our on-site modern bar and restaurant. We’re just eight miles from the Giants Causeway World Heritage Site, six miles from Bushmills Distillery and less than a mile from Royal Portrush Golf Course.”

With the Tapestry Collection now boasting over 100 properties globally, The Marcus will add a Northern Irish gem to this growing portfolio.

As the hotel moves closer to opening, recruitment got underway last month and it is now accepting reservations from July 1 onwards.