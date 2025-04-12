Opening date: Hilton’s £11million Marcus Hotel nears completion ahead of major Portrush opening

By Claire Cartmill
Published 12th Apr 2025, 20:54 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 21:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With 83-rooms, the historic building, formerly known as the historic Londonderry Hotel, is set to welcome guests on July 1, strategically timed to welcome guests ahead of The Open golf tournament

With less than three months to go, Portrush is gearing up for a significant boost to its tourism and hospitality scene as Hilton’s £11 million Marcus Hotel nears completion.

The new development marks the debut of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection in Northern Ireland, bringing a touch of global luxury to the popular seaside town on the north coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Situated in a restored Victorian building on Main Street, the 83-room hotel formerly the historic Londonderry Hotel is set to welcome guests on July 1, strategically timed to welcome guests ahead of The Open golf tournament, which returns to Portrush this summer.

With less than three months to go, Portrush is gearing up for a significant boost to its tourism and hospitality scene as Hilton’s £11 million Marcus Hotel nears completionWith less than three months to go, Portrush is gearing up for a significant boost to its tourism and hospitality scene as Hilton’s £11 million Marcus Hotel nears completion
With less than three months to go, Portrush is gearing up for a significant boost to its tourism and hospitality scene as Hilton’s £11 million Marcus Hotel nears completion

Developed in partnership with Andras House, The Marcus Hotel Portrush will be the town’s only internationally branded hotel, positioning it as a major draw for both international visitors and domestic tourists.

Read More
'I joined the family firm for three weeks and never left': Owner of Northern Ire...

In line with Hilton’s Tapestry Collection ethos, the Marcus Hotel aims to blend modern comforts with authentic local charm. Guests can look forward to a café, restaurant, and bar, offering much-needed options in an area with limited hotel capacity during peak tourist seasons.

Hilton has described the new hotel: "Our lovingly restored historic building is in the heart of the bustling seaside resort town Portrush, and a short stroll from its beautiful beaches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Portrush's latest hotel The Marcus gets closer to opening. Credit The MarcusPortrush's latest hotel The Marcus gets closer to opening. Credit The Marcus
Portrush's latest hotel The Marcus gets closer to opening. Credit The Marcus

"Enjoy our on-site modern bar and restaurant. We’re just eight miles from the Giants Causeway World Heritage Site, six miles from Bushmills Distillery and less than a mile from Royal Portrush Golf Course.”

With the Tapestry Collection now boasting over 100 properties globally, The Marcus will add a Northern Irish gem to this growing portfolio.

As the hotel moves closer to opening, recruitment got underway last month and it is now accepting reservations from July 1 onwards.

With The Open on the horizon and Portrush increasingly seen as a jewel on the north coast, the arrival of Hilton’s Marcus Hotel is expected to be a game-changer for the town’s hospitality offering.

Related topics:PortrushNorthern IrelandVictorian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice