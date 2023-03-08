Dungannon-based Gildernew & Co has expanded its operations with the opening of a new office in Belfast City Centre, following a period of sustained growth and development.

The independent accountancy and business services company, established in mid-Ulster in 2016 and led by partners Gerard Gildernew and Claire McElduff, has seen its client base and service offering increase by more than 15% year-on-year.

A key driver behind the opening of the Belfast office has been the surge in demand for its bespoke business advisory services, particularly for those facing financial distress.

To support its growth plans, the company has appointed Gary Bonner to head up its Belfast office and lead its restructuring & insolvency team. Gildernew is further investing in its talent across all service lines through the recruitment of five additional accountancy, audit and advisory staff, taking its total headcount to 20.

Founder and managing partner, Gerard Gildernew, said: “This is a significant milestone for the company, dramatically extending our reach and enabling us to cater ever more effectively for the evolving needs of our client base and the local business community.”

Located in Upper Queen St, the new office provides a central hub for the team to meet customers and network with its wider business partners and stakeholders.

“We are a people business committed to hiring and developing the best,” explained Gerard. “Between our two offices, we can offer a hybrid, flexible approach which best meets the needs of our clients and our team.”

Dungannon-based Gildernew & Co inests opening new office in Belfast and creating five new jobs. Gary Bonner, head of Gildernew & Co’s new office in Belfast and restructuring & insolvency team lead is pictured with founder and managing partner, Gerard Gildernew and co-partner, Claire McElduff

Gary added: “Just as the wider economic landscape has changed over recent years – so has the range of services and support offered by the Gildernew & Co team. Our comprehensive approach has enabled us to set ourselves apart, ensuring we are fully in-tune with the pressures and early distress signals that businesses can often ignore.

“As a solutions-focused business, our aim is to support and advise companies which may be facing red flags but are unaware of the actions they can take to steer a path to recovery, or in the worst-case scenario, to help them through their insolvency journey.