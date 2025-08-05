Hillmount’s three decade partnership with Danske Bank helps fuel latest expansion and the opening of its fifth centre in Carrickfergus extending the legacy of the Mercer family

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular family-owned garden centre businesses has recorded a boost in sales following a £1.5 million investment into its portfolio, supported by Danske Bank.

The Mercer family, who own the Hillmount garden lifestyle centre brand, recently opened their fifth premises with the acquisition of Sunnybank Garden Centre in Carrickfergus earlier this year.

Creating 10 new jobs in the area, the opening of Hillmount Carrick expanded the size of the original garden centre and offering, as it reopened with a 60-seater cafe, new car park, extended plant area, larger giftware, garden furniture and clothing sections for customers to browse, shop and relax in.

Having served the local community in East Belfast since 1940, Hillmount has steadily been growing its footprint with the opening of three new garden centres in Bangor, Newtownards and now Carrickfergus, alongside a lifestyle store in Cheshire, in the last number of years.

Alan Mercer, partner at Hillmount said: “Hillmount is at the forefront of quality of garden centres in Northern Ireland, offering so much more than just plants.

"Our family business has bloomed for decades with assistance from Danske Bank and, with our recent expansion and opening of our fifth store, we have experienced first hand what makes such a seasonal offering work all year round.

Geoffrey Wilson, senior business manager at Danske Bank and Alan Mercer, partner at Hillmount pictured at Hillmount Carrick

"We are delighted that Danske Bank has enabled us to bring our 85 years of gardening retail experience to the Carrickfergus community.

“Sunnybank Garden Centre is a testament to the Hardy family and the work they put into it over the years. We hope to do them proud as we carry on the torch as Hillmount Carrick.”

Geoffrey Wilson, senior business manager at Danske Bank added: “Hillmount has been a customer of Danske Bank for over 30 years, and we have supported them through all their acquisitions and new store openings. It is fantastic to see what was already a thriving garden centre in Sunnybank, expand even further and continue to grow.