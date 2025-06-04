'Our focus is on going green ourselves and helping others to go green too': Danske Bank scores highest level of achievement in biodiversity assessment
Danske Bank has achieved Platinum level in the Business & Biodiversity Charter, an external recognition of its commitment to responsible business practices that improve biodiversity conservation in Northern Ireland and on Earth.
The Business & Biodiversity Charter is an initiative of responsible business network Business in the Community.
Businesses in NI have an important role to play in addressing society’s biggest societal and environmental issues
Danske Bank has been awarded the highest level of achievement in the Business & Biodiversity Charter, an external assessment of an organisations commitment to improve biodiversity conservation in Northern Ireland and on Earth.
The Business & Biodiversity Charter is an initiative of responsible business network Business in the Community which helps businesses implement biodiversity initiatives and provides external recognition of measures already in place to ensure that plants, animals, bugs, bacteria, habitats and humans can thrive and work effectively and in balance.
Paul Clingan, sustainability manager, Danske Bank, said: “Biodiversity remains a crucial focus both locally and globally, as it continues to be a significant environmental challenge. We have implemented strategic measures to enhance our impact and strengthen our biodiversity initiatives as an organisation.
“At Danske Bank, our focus is on going green ourselves and helping others to go green too. That includes ensuring our suppliers prioritise environmental issues, supporting the local communities we live and work in, and empowering our customers and colleagues to make choices that are more environmentally conscious. Achieving Platinum status in this Charter is an achievement we’re proud of and reflects our commitment to sustainability and biodiversity.”
Dr Lisa McIlvenna, managing director, Business in the Community NI, added: “We are delighted to award Danske Bank with Platinum level achievement in the Business & Biodiversity Charter.
“Enhancing biodiversity is fundamental to ensure a sustainable future and for long-term business survival. Many businesses and their suppliers rely on stable, healthy ecosystems for their production processes and to treat and dissipate waste, so it is imperative that companies take action to ensure our natural environment is protected.”
