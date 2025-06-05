Padel Society, a new sports venture founded by entrepreneurs Davy McCann and James Palmer, will officially open its first club in July at Muckamore Cricket Club in Antrim and include four panoramic, premium-grade outdoor padel courts

A new player in the world of padel tennis is entering the Northern Ireland market this summer.

Padel Society, a new sports venture founded by entrepreneurs Davy McCann and James Palmer, will officially open its first club in July 2025 at Muckamore Cricket Club in Antrim.

Backed by a multi-million pound investment, the launch will see four panoramic, premium-grade outdoor padel courts delivered in a purpose-built facility that blends cutting-edge infrastructure with a strong focus on community, inclusivity, and long-term sport development.

Unlike many quick-install competitors relying on second-hand equipment from shuttered clubs overseas, Padel Society has invested in brand-new, top-tier panoramic courts from Manza Sport, built and installed by Padel-Craft, in line with the highest European standards for long-term durability, consistent performance, and a premium playing experience.

Davy McCann, co-founder of Padel Society explained: "Our goal is to lead padel’s growth in Northern Ireland by investing in high-quality facilities in the right locations. We’re not just building courts. We’re creating spaces that players are genuinely proud to be part of. Padel is booming across Europe, but Northern Ireland has been underserved for far too long. We're here to change that by delivering real investment, quality facilities, and a plan that puts long-term growth first.”

James Palmer, co-founder continued: "From the beginning, this has been about more than just padel. We’re building a club culture where people feel welcomed, connected, and part of something bigger than the sport itself."

While padel has exploded in popularity across Europe and the UK, Northern Ireland remains significantly underserved, with only 12 courts currently operating across the region. Padel Society aims to change that by bringing premium, accessible facilities to local communities,

beginning with Antrim and followed by two sites in South Belfast, which will be announced shortly.

"We’re proud to partner with Padel Society to bring this exciting new sport to the area," said David Robinson, president of Muckamore Cricket Club. "The investment in high-quality facilities is a brilliant addition to the club and the wider community. It’s already creating a real buzz here at Muckamore."