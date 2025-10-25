‘Our goal is to restore its former grandeur’: Londonderry hospitality venue submits application for a conservatory-style extension ahead of major refurbishment set to begin in November
One of Londonderry’s best-known hospitality venues, Da Vinci’s Hotel, is pressing ahead with plans to add a new orangery as part of a major £2.5 million refurbishment of its hotel and bar complex.
A planning application has now been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council, providing fresh detailed proposals for the new extension, which will be designed by RPP Architects.
According to documents lodged with the council, the conservatory-style orangery will extend eastwards from the existing building towards the hotel car park, replacing the current outdoor smoking area beside the bar.
The project forms part of a wider renovation programme due to begin in November, with completion expected by autumn 2026. In addition to the orangery, 38 guest rooms will undergo a complete redesign to bring them up to four-star standards. The hotel will remain fully operational throughout the works.
Announcing the plans last month Cecil Doherty, managing director, said: “Da Vinci’s Hotel is a property of remarkable heritage and untapped potential.
"This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter - not only for the hotel, but for our growing presence in Northwest hospitality sector.
"Our goal is to restore Da Vinci’s to its former grandeur, while creating something truly special for both Derry and our international guests.”
He added: “The ambitious plans for Da Vinci’s will help us go even further in showcasing the best in authentic Northwest hospitality – which is particularly important as international travel into the city continues to grow. We’re very much looking forward to showing off the results of the refurbishment when it is complete.”
If approved, the orangery will become a striking new feature of the landmark Culmore Road venue — signalling a significant step in Da Vinci’s plans to strengthen its position in Londonderry’s thriving hospitality scene.