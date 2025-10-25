Da Vinci’s Hotel set for major upgrade including new glass-fronted orangery as well four-star room redesign, with work due to begin this November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Londonderry’s best-known hospitality venues, Da Vinci’s Hotel, is pressing ahead with plans to add a new orangery as part of a major £2.5 million refurbishment of its hotel and bar complex.

A planning application has now been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council, providing fresh detailed proposals for the new extension, which will be designed by RPP Architects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to documents lodged with the council, the conservatory-style orangery will extend eastwards from the existing building towards the hotel car park, replacing the current outdoor smoking area beside the bar.

The project forms part of a wider renovation programme due to begin in November, with completion expected by autumn 2026. In addition to the orangery, 38 guest rooms will undergo a complete redesign to bring them up to four-star standards. The hotel will remain fully operational throughout the works.

Announcing the plans last month Cecil Doherty, managing director, said: “Da Vinci’s Hotel is a property of remarkable heritage and untapped potential.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter - not only for the hotel, but for our growing presence in Northwest hospitality sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Londonderry’s best-known hospitality venues, Da Vinci’s Hotel, is pressing ahead with plans to add a new orangery as part of a major £2.5 million refurbishment of its hotel and bar complex

"Our goal is to restore Da Vinci’s to its former grandeur, while creating something truly special for both Derry and our international guests.”

He added: “The ambitious plans for Da Vinci’s will help us go even further in showcasing the best in authentic Northwest hospitality – which is particularly important as international travel into the city continues to grow. We’re very much looking forward to showing off the results of the refurbishment when it is complete.”