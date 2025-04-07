Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Invest Barbados’ first promotional event in the UK for the year, the event will showcase the wealth of business and investment opportunities available to local firms looking to expand into Barbados and the wider Caribbean

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A delegation from Invest Barbados, the national investment promotion agency of Barbados, is set to host its inaugural event in Northern Ireland.

Taking place today (Monday) at Waterman House in Belfast, this forum marks Invest Barbados’ first promotional event in the UK for the year. It will showcase the wealth of business and investment opportunities available to local firms looking to expand into Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to host the event here, primarily follows strong interest from Northern Ireland companies in the island’s thriving business landscape. In addition to growing interest from prospective investors, the move was also influenced by Belfast-based business leaders Janet McKay and Gareth Robinson, who have strong ties to the Caribbean island, having visited frequently.

A delegation from Invest Barbados, the national investment promotion agency of Barbados, is set to host its inaugural event in Northern Ireland. Credit: Invest Barbados

Most recently, they participated in the organisation’s UK Investment & Trade Mission to Barbados in November 2024, where they explored the business opportunities available. The mission provided valuable insights into the region’s trade and investment benefits, and both Janet and Gareth encouraged Invest Barbados to expand its engagement with the Northern Ireland business community.

​

​

One of Invest Barbados' primary functions is acting as an intermediary between foreign investors and the Barbadian government, ensuring that the investment journey is as seamless as possible. The organisation offers a full range of services, from promoting Barbados as an attractive investment destination to providing timely, high-quality information to potential investors. By providing these services, Invest Barbados assists in nurturing a welcoming investment climate.

The forum in Belfast will highlight why Barbados is attracting an expanding roster of businesses of substance, elaborate on Invest Barbados' role and bring together a select group of 50 invited representatives from local businesses to explore opportunities across key sectors, including financial services, renewable energy, ICT, fintech, global education, life sciences, and niche manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Importantly too, it will serve as the official launch of the 2025 UK Investment & Trade Mission to Barbados, scheduled for November 2025, with a call to Northern Ireland companies to register their interest.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive of NI Chamber will be in attendance to introduce Invest Barbados as a corporate member of its business network.

She said: "We are delighted to welcome Invest Barbados to Northern Ireland for this signature event. As a valued corporate member of NI Chamber, Invest Barbados plays a unique role in strengthening ties between both jurisdictions. Right now, NI businesses are ambitious and excited about opportunities to tap into new global markets. This event offers those who are curious about business prospects in Barbados the opportunity to hear directly from in-market experts about the sectoral opportunities which exist.”

Other key speakers include His Excellency Mr. Milton Inniss, High Commissioner for Barbados to the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, who will provide insights on the growing economic relationship between the two regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaye-Anne Greenidge, chief executive officer of Invest Barbados, will speak about the island’s transformational journey and strategic position within CARICOM — an organisation of 15 Caribbean nations and dependencies — and the range of opportunities for conducting business on the island.

She explained: “We are really pleased to host our first business event in Northern Ireland. Equally, we are thankful for the growing interest in doing business with our island and for the opportunity to introduce the Barbados value proposition, which can assist businesses here to grow and expand. Our mission is to seek, secure, and support sustainable investments that enhance the economic and social development of Barbados.

“The growing interest from Northern Ireland businesses, both demonstrates a high level of confidence in our nation and really brings focus to some of the island’s attributes including a stable economy, competitive tax advantages, and strategic location as a gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean. We look forward to further strengthening these ties and welcoming UK businesses to our upcoming investment and trade mission.”

Gareth Robinson, managing director of Verbatim Communications, who attended the 2024 Barbados trade mission, will discuss how Northern Ireland businesses can leverage Invest Barbados’ support to expand into the Caribbean market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s fantastic to see such strong interest from Northern Ireland businesses in Barbados. This event provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase the benefits of investment in the region and connect Northern Ireland companies with key decision-makers who can facilitate their expansion.”

Among the advantages of doing business in Barbados are its ‘pro-business’ government, a highly skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure. Its strategic location in the Caribbean facilitates easy access to markets in Latin America and the United States. With no capital gains tax, competitive tax rates, and a favourable regulatory framework, Barbados also provides a secure and stable environment for businesses seeking to expand internationally. Companies can also benefit from a robust treaty network, with double tax agreements with 40 countries, including the UK and the USA.