Northern Ireland manufacturer Camlin Group has announced its financial results for the year ended 31st December 2024, delivering another year of strong performance, with revenue growing by 14% year-on-year to £88.2 million.

This continued growth reflects the Group’s successful international expansion and the increasing global demand for its technologies in both energy and rail sectors.

Profitability also improved significantly, driven by strong performance in UK, North America, Europe and its global rail business. During FY2024, Camlin continued to invest in its digital offering, core technologies, and global operational capacity. These investments alongside the implementation of lean practices and a strong focus on efficiency, have further strengthened the Group’s ability to scale and meet the evolving needs of critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

The Lisburn-headquartered firm predicts continued growth in FY25, projecting revenues of around £100 million together with further improvements in profitability. Looking forward, the Group anticipates significant growth from the large-scale rollout of its low and high voltage sensor technologies, together with its Sapient platform, across North America, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Today, Camlin also unveiled a refreshed brand and renewed global identity. Central to this was the integration of the Group’s UK & Ireland energy business, Kelvatek, into Camlin Energy, creating a unified offering that brings together hardware, software, and consulting expertise, providing solutions across the full energy grid. This strategic rebrand strengthens Camlin’s position at the heart of the energy transition, playing a central role in enabling electrification, decarbonisation, and grid resilience at scale.

Camlin Group chief executive Peter Cunningham said: “FY2024 was a defining year for Camlin. Our growth has been built on strategic investment, continuous innovation, and a clear focus on delivering value to our customers.

“But we are only getting started. With our recent expansion into the Middle East and Australia, along with upgraded facilities in Atlanta, Coventry, Lyon, and Belgrade, we’re building serious momentum. Our plans for the future are even more ambitious with further expansion planned for early 2026 in North America, UK, Europe and Middle East. No other company in our sector is as well set up to serve the evolving needs of network operators around the world.