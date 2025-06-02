A well-known Co Antrim pub, Sixty Six pub, formerly known as Billy Andy's, will be closed for the “foreseeable future" after a devastating fire in the early hours of this morning (Monday). Photo by Matt Mackey

Emergency services believe the fire at Sixty Six pub, formerly Billy Andy's, was 'deliberate' and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them

A well-known Co Antrim pub will be closed for the “foreseeable future" after a devastating fire in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

A fire broke out at Sixty Six pub, formerly known as Billy Andy's, located just outside Larne, shortly before 3am. Emergency services responded swiftly, with seven fire appliances and an aerial support unit attending the scene.

Dramatic images from the site show extensive damage to the rustic building, including the complete destruction of the roof.

In a statement posted to social media, the pub announced: “Our premises will be closed for the foreseeable future. We will be calling customers today to speak with them.

“You can contact us on our Facebook page or by emailing [email protected].”

The post was met with an outpouring of support, with many locals expressing shock and sadness over the incident.

Police believe the fire was "deliberate" and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

PSNI Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.

“Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

The incident was attended by two appliances from Larne Fire Station, two from Ballyclare Fire Station, aerial support from Knock Fire Station, one appliance and a command support unit from Lisburn Fire Station, one appliance from Ballymena Fire Station and one from Antrim Fire Station.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS added: "Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises at Browndod Road, Millbrook, Larne. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 7.58am."