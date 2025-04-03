Belfast International Airport and Lagardère Travel Retail are proud to be working together to transform the retail landscape at Belfast International Airport.

This week sees the transition to a new Aelia Duty Free walkthrough outlet, bringing an exceptional blend of Duty Free, Food & Beverage and Travel Essentials into one seamless retail experience.

Transition to the new store begins this month and will provide a new walkthrough experience for passengers as they leave the security hall and enter the duty-free store before exiting into the Departures concourse. This latest phase is part of the ongoing five year £100m investment plan that was launched in October 2023.

The transformation of this retail space at Belfast International Airport will include an expanded portfolio of global and local brands such as Jo Malone and Rituals with Charlotte Tilbury and Creed set to launch in the coming weeks. It also features the debut of White Star Coffee Co., a bold new locally inspired dining concept that elevates the food and beverage experience at the airport.

A standout addition is the new Discover Belfast store, now embedded within the Aelia Duty Free environment. This dedicated space celebrates the best of Northern Ireland, allowing travellers to explore regional icons such as the Titanic, famously built at Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard. Discover Belfast champions local excellence, from souvenirs and premium confectionery to exclusive products from homegrown brands.

Aelia Duty Free and Belfast International Airport play a pivotal role in introducing Northern Irish brands to a global audience. Through strategic partnerships with local companies such as McConnell’s Irish Whisky, Born & Bred and Boatyard Distillery, the new store enables local brands to enhance their visibility and connect with a truly international customer base.

Dan Owens, CEO of Belfast International Airport, added: “This next phase of our redevelopment continues to elevate the passenger experience at Belfast International Airport. The new retail and dining offer not only brings iconic names to our terminal but also proudly showcases the best of Northern Ireland to the world.”

Peter Newbould, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland, added: “Our vision is to reimagine the airport journey by blending global brands with authentic local experiences. With this transition, we’re not just enhancing retail – we’re creating moments of discovery and inspiration for every traveller passing through Belfast.”

This dynamic transformation reflects the long-standing partnership between Lagardère Travel Retail and Belfast International Airport, and reaffirms a shared commitment to innovation, local identity and best-in-class travel retailing.

1 . BFSAelia-Whiskey-2.jpg New expanded store at Belfast International Airport provides an immersive duty-free experience to include, retail, food and beverage and travel essentials Photo: Peter O'Hara Photography Photo Sales

2 . BFSAelia-3-perfume.jpg Transition to new duty- free walk through store is part of £100m five year investment strategy at Belfast International Airport and offers a walkthrough experience from security to departures Photo: Peter O'Hara Photography Photo Sales

3 . Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport and Peter Newbould, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland. Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport and Peter Newbould, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland Photo: Peter O'Hara Photography Photo Sales

4 . BFSDuty-Free-1.jpg Aelia Duty Free and Belfast International Airport play a pivotal role in introducing Northern Irish brands to a global audience. Through strategic partnerships with local companies such as McConnell’s Irish Whisky, Born & Bred and Boatyard Distillery, the new store enables local brands to enhance their visibility and connect with a truly international customer base Photo: Peter O'Hara Photography Photo Sales