Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Named after bowls legend Jim Baker, the indoor bowling stadium’s historic poor broadband connection was putting it at risk – now, thanks to Fibrus the Templepatrick facility can tender again to host the World’s competition for 2025!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s The Jim Baker Stadium, a key community hub for local bowlers, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a significant technological upgrade.

The indoor bowling venue in Templepatrick, named after bowls legend Jim Baker who won two world titles in 1984, has embraced Full Fibre broadband thanks to Northern Ireland broadband provider, Fibrus and Project Stratum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Stratum, awarded to Fibrus in November 2020, represents Northern Ireland’s largest public investment in telecommunications infrastructure. This initiative aims to bring high-speed broadband to rural areas, and Templepatrick is now one of the over 4,400 premises benefiting from Gigabit-capable broadband. The Stratum project will connect 81,000 premises across 117 towns by June 2025, addressing the region’s broadband needs.

Northern Ireland’s The Jim Baker Stadium, a key community hub for local bowlers, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a significant technological upgrade thanks to Fibrus and Project Stratum. Pictured is Colin Hutchinson, CFO at Fibrus with Sarah-Jane Curran, Jim Baker Stadium manager and Alastair Coleman

The Jim Baker Stadium has long been a central part of Templepatrick’s sporting life, with around 300 members who represent Ireland in competitive bowls. The stadium is known for its inclusivity with players ranging from 12 to 90 years old.

Managed by Sarah-Jane Curran after she took the lead from her father Rod Coleman in summer 2024, the Jim Baker Stadium continues to grow as a club with cousin Alastair Coleman also supporting the running of the facility.

Previously, the stadium’s historic poor broadband connection affected the live streaming of significant events in their annual calendar and the unreliable broadband connection was putting the stadium at risk and stalling its progress and revenue. The team were forced to shut off guest Wi-Fi to prevent the slowing down of essential systems and were unable to leverage their social media presence to attract new talent and generate revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s The Jim Baker Stadium, a key community hub for local bowlers, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a significant technological upgrade thanks to Fibrus and Project Stratum. Pictured is Colin Hutchinson, CFO at Fibrus with Sarah-Jane Curran, Jim Baker Stadium manager

In the summer of 2024, Jim Baker Stadium received a significant upgrade with the installation of Full Fibre broadband transforming every aspect of the stadium’s operations from office administration to scoreboards.

The stadium can now offer open and operational guest Wi-Fi for visitors and players as well as live streaming of competitions and real-time scoring on platforms like Google Sheets.

Sarah-Jane, Jim Baker Stadium manager, explained: “Taking the reins from my father to manage the Jim Baker Stadium has been both exciting and challenging, as we approach our 40th anniversary. The Stadium is a sanctuary for our members and offers an opportunity for friendships to form and for guests to catch up and have some fun.

“The addition of Full Fibre broadband has been vital to our next phase of growth. Our Wi-Fi connection was so unreliable previously that we had to hang dongles out of the window to find signal and live streaming was a nightmare – it was really putting the stadium at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re due to tender again to host the World’s competition for 2025 and now we have Full Fibre broadband, we have more of a chance of winning the bid because live streaming won’t be an issue.”

Colin Hutchinson, CFO at Fibrus, added: “We’re on a mission to transform the digital infrastructure in Northern Ireland and support those who had previously been left behind, through Project Stratum. We’re on track to connect 81,000 premises across Northern Ireland by June 2025, on time and within budget for the project.”