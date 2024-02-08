Chair of Council’s Planning Committee, councillor Sean Mooney, welcomed this key stage in the application process.“This approval is positive news for the city, particularly for residents in Drumahoe and commuters,” he said.“The completed development will create jobs for the area, upgraded facilities for the residents of Drumahoe and added convenience for people travelling to and from Belfast.“Significantly, the development includes HGV or PVC rest / parking facilities which don’t currently exist anywhere else in the North West and will allow them to access secure parking during mandatory rest periods as well as shower facilities.“This development is also of vital importance in the development of the Council area as a tourism destination making it easier for coach operators to stop in the city.”Members were advised the development would provide a valuable resource for the significant number of commercial vehicle drivers who use the A6 between Belfast and the Northwest.All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.