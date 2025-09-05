Outline planning permission for an £11m perfume factory outside Ballymena was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Borough Council’s Planning Committee at The Braid, Ballymena, on Thursday (September 4).

Councillors rejected a recommendation to refuse on the grounds it was not “regionally significant” employment use for the proposed rural location.

Speaking at the meeting, Gary McGuinness, principal planning officer, told the committee the proposed development, which could create 300 new jobs, is for a manufacturing facility, associated offices and storage buildings. at Moorfields Road, outside Ballymena.

A planning report presented to the committee stated the land is “wholly located within the open countryside”. The report said: “It is not considered to be an appropriate regionally significant employment use for this rural location. There are no over-riding reasons why this development is essential in this rural location and could not be located within a settlement.”

Proposed perfume factory. Image supplied by MBA Planning

Mr McGuinness went on to say industrial land in Ballymena is “limited” but he indicated land remains available at Woodside Road and Silverwood Business Park. “The planning authority believes this is a viable option.” he said.

He noted 13 letters of support highlighting job creation potential and £11m investment in the area. There were also two letters of objection concerning traffic. “Given the availability of potential suitable sites in industrial areas, this application cannot be supported and is recommended for refusal,” he stated.

Planning consultant Dermot Monaghan maintained the proposal “meets policy” and it “makes a significant contribution to the regional economy”. In relation to alternative sites, he suggested the Silverwood location would involve converting an existing building but the proposed development would need a purpose-built facility.

He went on to say regarding the Woodside Road location, “substantial parts are affected by flooding” and he expressed concern over potential site security. The £100m company currently operates from a business premises at Craigstown Road, Randalstown.

Global Stage

Applicant Connor Martin, founder and director of JAQ Group Holdings, the company behind The Essence Vault and Liquid London fragrances, told the committee his company has created 270 jobs and as one of the fastest growing e-commerce groups in the UK, he said that “Ballymena can compete on the global stage”.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid stated that 300 new jobs and an £11m investment would be a “very significant contribution to the regional economy”. He asked if there were no other suitable sites.

He was advised the business required a “self-contained, stand alone site” and the value of the stock needs “adequate security”. Also there are fire safety hazards to be considered due to storage of ethanol and oils on-site.

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner commented: “It is fantastic to have a successful story locally. It is great to see somebody wants to invest so much in our area – and somebody from the area.”

Cllr Skinner asked if any other sites in Northern Ireland would be appropriate. Mr Martin indicated he was looking in Manchester.

Bannside DUP Ald Tom Gordon asked if there were any similar facilities in Northern Ireland. He was told France is “heart and soul of the fragrance industry”. Ald Gordon stated: “You are unique to Northern Ireland and that is potentially close to being regionally significant.”

Ballymena DUP Ald Reuben Glover expressed concerns over traffic at the proposed location saying: “If they are going to arrive at the same time, there is going to be a brave crowd of cars on the road at the same time.”

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown asked about the timeline for the project. He was informed it should be “up and running within two years”.

Job Losses

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson told the meeting: “It is not every day that the council is going to be presented with a proposal that creates 300 manufacturing jobs in the borough, especially given the job losses there have been over the years. It all hinges on interpretation of your Area Development Plan.

“It is significant whatever decision you make and will have long-term implications. Whilst this is a development in the countryside at the edge of the town, planning allows for exceptions.”

He expressed doubt there would be a proposal in Northern Ireland that will bring in 4,000 new jobs, He went to on say this particular site cannot be any closer to the “edge of town”.

“An announcement of 300 jobs anywhere else in Northern Ireland would be regarded as significant. Invest NI would slap their own backs and say what a great job they are doing.”

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston pointed out that purpose-built premises will allow the £100m business to double its workforce. He went on to say with an investment of this scale and creation of 300 jobs, it should be recognised as a “regionally important facility”.

“None of the alternative sites could ever meet the specific and complex needs of this business,” he stressed. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring this world-class business into the borough.”

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland said: “I believe this proposal can be clearly justified and refusal would represent a huge lost opportunity and the local and regional economy.”

Braid DUP Ald William McCaughey said: “Connor took his initial step at one of our Christmas markets. His business outgrew us once before. He moved to another borough. He seeks to return to his home town.

“If you refuse this application, you risk saying we are with you right up to the point you succeed, then take your success somewhere else. That is not the message to be sending to the next generation.”

Braid Alliance Cllr Chelsea Harwood stated: “Ballymena has a long and successful history of supporting large businesses but there have been great losses.” She went on to say this is “an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs in their own town.”

Kyle Patterson, interim head of planning, acknowledged “these applications do not come along too often”. Ald Reid remarked: “There has been no such application in my time.” Cllr McKeown pointed out the development plan has “a long way to go”.

Cllr Skinner said he would deem the application to be “regionally significant” and proposed approval, seconded by Ald Gordon.

Ald Gordon said the proposal would have “massive economic benefits for our economy”. “It is unique. It is the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland. That makes it very special and makes it a regionally significant application.”

Following a vote, the application was approved unanimously.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Cllr Harwood said: “JAQ has already proven itself as a successful local business and this new facility will allow them to expand and create even more opportunities for people in our area.

“I fully recognise the concerns about planning policy but I felt the economic and social benefits of this project outweighed those concerns. It is vital that Mid and East Antrim is seen as a place that welcomes investment and supports local businesses to grow.”