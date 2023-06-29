An Outsource Group employee has become one of the first people – and the first woman - in Northern Ireland to become an assured cyber advisor (cyber essentials).

Sandra Quinn from Cookstown who has been working at the Antrim-headquartered IT security and managed services providers for nine years, most recently in a cyber advisor position, is leading the way for women in the tech industry in Northern Ireland.

She recently became a registered cyber advisor, making her the first female in Northern Ireland to hold this recognised and trusted position.

Cyber advisor is the National Cyber Security Centre’s new industry assurance scheme delivered in partnership with IASME. It provides small and medium-sized organisations with reliable and cost effective cyber security advice and practical support. This has become increasingly important due to the adoption of digital technology for products and services, expedited by the pandemic.

To gain this accreditation, all cyber advisors have passed an independent assessment which measured their knowledge and understanding of Cyber Essentials’ technical controls, competence in providing practical and hands-on support and ability to understand and work with small and medium-sized organisations.

Outsource Group was founded in 2000 and offers a broad range of technology support and services to customers in the UK and Ireland, with an increasing focus in recent years on embedding IT security in everything it does. Outsource Group are now trained and licensed to assess and certify against all levels of the Government’s Cyber Essentials scheme and provide guidance and assistance to organisations aiming to achieve certification.

Sandra said: “I am delighted to be the first female in Northern Ireland to have achieved the status of cyber advisor (Cyber Essentials). At Outsource Group, we pride ourselves in offering a high-quality service and this is yet another step in our journey as a company leading the way as one of the fastest growing IT managed services companies.

“As a female working in the male dominated tech industry, I know the challenges that we can face, and I hope that I can help to lead the way for other females in the tech industry.”

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, added: “It is fantastic to see Outsource Group lead the way in cyber security as we see an increasing demand for advice on cyber security in the industry. We are on a journey to being the number one managed services company for security and this is a really important next step in this journey as it further enhances our skills and showcases our abilities in this area.”

Sandra has also recently completed the Empowering Women to Lead programme which is a three-month unique cross-sector initiative, backed by industry and government, which aims to support the creation of a sustainable network of empowered female leaders in digital transformation and cyber security across the UK tech sector.